Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Cyan AG    CYR   DE000A2E4SV8

CYAN AG (CYR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

cyan AG: Commerzbank starts coverage on cyan AG with a 'Buy' recommendation and share price target 43 Euro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 03:35am EST

DGAP-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Research Update
cyan AG: Commerzbank starts coverage on cyan AG with a 'Buy' recommendation and share price target 43 Euro

01.02.2019 / 09:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Commerzbank starts coverage on cyan AG with a "Buy" recommendation and share price target 43 Euro

Munich / 1 February 2019. Commerzbank Research published its first analysis of cyan AG and recommends "Buy" with a share price target of 43 euros. Commerzbank Research plans to produce ongoing research reports on cyan AG in the future.

In its research on cyan AG, Commerzbank anticipates strong growth with a revenue CAGR 2018-2021E of 49% and EBITDA growth of 75%, in particular due to the high scalability of the business model. The recently concluded contract with Orange will also contribute massively to the company's strong growth. Should cyan manage to sign additional large-scale contracts and/or to achieve higher EBIT margins, additional share price potential is seen. Commerzbank sees the basis for cyan's success in its market position as the only network-integrated provider of IT and cyber-security solutions for mobile end devices such as smartphones and tablets.

About cyan:
cyan is a leading European provider of intelligent, white labeled IT security solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the area of IT security. cyan's holding company is based in Munich, Germany. The main business areas of the company are mobile security solutions for the end customers of mobile network operators and fixed line internet service providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), the insurance and financial services sector and government institutions. cyan's solutions can easily be integrated into the existing infrastructure of business partners and introduced to the market via a revenue share model. In addition, data protection is assured through full integration into the customer's own network environment. In December 2018 cyan has concluded a global group contract with Orange/France Telecom for its cyber- security solutions.

cyan operates its own research and development center and maintains close links to universities, international research institutes, security, financial and social organizations. This close collaboration ensures the early recognition of trends and technical developments for integration into cyan's products.

Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com

Investor Contact
Florian Rukover, Head of IR
cyan AG
florian.rukover@cyansecurity.com

Press Contact
Frank Ostermair
Better Orange IR & HV AG
Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 14
frank.ostermair@better-orange.de


01.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Friedrich-Herschel-Strasse 5
80679 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8
WKN: A2E4SV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

771711  01.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=771711&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYAN AG
03:35aCYAN AG : Commerzbank starts coverage on cyan AG with a 'Buy' recommendation and..
EQ
01/16CYAN : Bankhaus Lampe starts coverage for cyan AG with 'Buy' recommendation and ..
EQ
01/09CYAN AG : cyan and Global Voice Group (GVG) agree on long-term cooperation
EQ
2018CYAN : Orange and cyan AG agree on global group contract for cyber security solu..
EQ
2018CYAN : resolves capital increase through contributions in kind to acquire the re..
EQ
2018CYAN AG : cyan and Aon agree on strategic partnership for digital security
EQ
2018CYAN : closes very successful 1st half-year 2018
EQ
2018CYAN AG : Successful completion of the capital increase
EQ
2018CYAN AG : Implementation of a capital increase resolved
EQ
2018CYAN AG : cyan subsidiary I-New signs contract with Klik Mobile, Colombia's newe..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14,6 M
EBIT 2018 6,20 M
Net income 2018 3,92 M
Debt 2018 7,70 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 58,90
P/E ratio 2019 19,51
EV / Sales 2018 19,6x
EV / Sales 2019 7,75x
Capitalization 279 M
Chart CYAN AG
Duration : Period :
Cyan AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYAN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 45,1 €
Spread / Average Target 42%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Arnoth Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Stefan Schütze Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Sieghart Chief Financial Officer
Markus Cserna Chief Technology Officer
Volker Rofalski Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYAN AG22.42%319
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.74%816 596
RED HAT0.46%31 189
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC10.59%22 584
SPLUNK INC19.07%18 145
SYNOPSYS9.72%13 820
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.