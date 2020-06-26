|
cyan AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
06/26/2020 | 02:35am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
26.06.2020 / 08:30
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Markus
|Last name(s):
|Cserna
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4SV8
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|7.976 EUR
|137 EUR
|7.978 EUR
|406 EUR
|8 EUR
|204 EUR
|7.979 EUR
|253 EUR
|9.45 EUR
|735 EUR
|9.476 EUR
|636 EUR
|9.424 EUR
|199 EUR
|9.5 EUR
|930 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|9.047236 EUR
|3500 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|cyan AG
|
|Friedrich-Herschel-Strasse 5
|
|80679 Munich
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cyansecurity.com
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
29,8 M
33,4 M
33,4 M
|Net income 2020
|
2,52 M
2,83 M
2,83 M
|Net cash 2020
|
7,38 M
8,28 M
8,28 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|23,2x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
91,3 M
102 M
102 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,82x
|Nbr of Employees
|135
|Free-Float
|100%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CYAN AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
|
21,90 €
|Last Close Price
|
9,34 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
264%
|Spread / Average Target
|
134%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-8,99%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|CYAN AG
|-54.88%
|102