Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Cyan AG    CYR   DE000A2E4SV8

CYAN AG

(CYR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

cyan AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 02:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.06.2020 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Cserna

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
cyan AG

b) LEI
894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.976 EUR 137 EUR
7.978 EUR 406 EUR
8 EUR 204 EUR
7.979 EUR 253 EUR
9.45 EUR 735 EUR
9.476 EUR 636 EUR
9.424 EUR 199 EUR
9.5 EUR 930 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.047236 EUR 3500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Friedrich-Herschel-Strasse 5
80679 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60929  26.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CYAN AG
02:35aCYAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/25CYAN AG : Statement by the Board of Management of cyan AG on the insolvency of W..
EQ
06/22CYAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/18CYAN : publishes announcement for the first quarter 2020
EQ
06/18CYAN AG : Forecast for fiscal 2021 revised due to Covid-19
EQ
05/14CYAN AG : Aon launches Cyber Security App with cyan
EQ
05/04CYAN AG : cyan AG and MobiFone sign cooperation agreement
EQ
04/29CYAN : publishes consolidated financial statements for 2019 with significant gro..
EQ
03/31CYAN : publishes preliminary figures for the 2019 fiscal year
EQ
03/25CYAN : and Vara Technologies sign cooperation agreement for India
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 29,8 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
Net income 2020 2,52 M 2,83 M 2,83 M
Net cash 2020 7,38 M 8,28 M 8,28 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 91,3 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 100%
Chart CYAN AG
Duration : Period :
cyan AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYAN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,90 €
Last Close Price 9,34 €
Spread / Highest target 264%
Spread / Average Target 134%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Arnoth Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Schütze Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Sieghart Chief Financial Officer
Markus Cserna Chief Technology Officer
Volker Rofalski Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYAN AG-54.88%102
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.45%1 519 266
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.281.41%73 209
SEA LIMITED159.37%49 341
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC49.88%44 521
SPLUNK INC.28.89%30 668
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group