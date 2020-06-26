cyan AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.06.2020 / 08:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Markus Last name(s): Cserna

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

cyan AG

b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.976 EUR 137 EUR 7.978 EUR 406 EUR 8 EUR 204 EUR 7.979 EUR 253 EUR 9.45 EUR 735 EUR 9.476 EUR 636 EUR 9.424 EUR 199 EUR 9.5 EUR 930 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.047236 EUR 3500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-06-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

