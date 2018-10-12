cyan AG: Successful completion of the capital increase

DGAP-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Munich, October 12, 2018 - cyan AG has successfully placed 370,000 new shares from a capital increase from authorized capital against contribution in cash. The Joint Bookrunners Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, and MainFirst Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main, had offered the shares to institutional investors for subscription by means of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. The placement of the new shares generated gross proceeds of EUR 7.9 million for the company. The placement price was EUR 21.40 per share. After the capital increase, the company's share capital amounts to EUR 8,764,923.00. After the capital increase has been entered in the commercial register, the new shares will be admitted to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the existing listing.

The proceeds from the placement will be used to repay existing third-party liabilities that the company assumed when it acquired a majority interest in I-New Unified Mobile Solutions AG.

CEO Peter Arnoth: "The integration of I-New Unified Mobile Solutions AG is proceeding very well. Synergies and upside potentials turn out to be even better than expected. We are fully on track for our ambitious growth goals, and grateful for the support our shareholders have shown in this challenging stock market environment."

About cyan:

cyan is a leading European provider of intelligent, white labeled IT security solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the area of IT security. cyan's holding company is based in Munich, Germany. The main business areas of the company are mobile security solutions for the end customers of mobile network operators and fixed line internet service providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), the insurance and financial services sector and government institutions. cyan's solutions can easily be integrated into the existing infrastructure of business partners and introduced to the market via a revenue share model. In addition, data protection is assured through full integration into the customer's own network environment.

cyan operates its own research and development center and maintains close links to universities, international research institutes, security, financial and social organizations. This close collaboration ensures the early recognition of trends and technical developments for integration into cyan's products.

Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com



