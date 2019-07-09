DGAP-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Expansion

cyan AG: cyan and Wirecard agree on strategic partnership for Cyber-Security Solutions for Banks and Fintechs



09.07.2019 / 09:14

Long-term partnership agreed on

Integration of cyan's "Endpoint Security" solution into Wirecard apps

Not only apps, but also end devices will be better protected in the future

Munich, July 9, 2019 - Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, which serves banks, companies and private end customers with its services, has signed a long-term partnership with cyan, the Munich-based cyber security specialist, with the common goal of making the end devices of customers of banks and fintech companies even more secure.

Financial services are increasingly being consumed via mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets. As a result, the requirements to secure sensitive data on mobile end devices are increasing in order to prevent data theft and data misuse.

Around fifty percent of all Internet users have already been victims of a cyber crime. The reasons are manifold. Often this is the unknowingly passing on of personal data or the unconscious downloading of malware.

By integrating cyan's "Endpoint Security" solution into apps developed by Wirecard, end devices will also be protected against identity theft, viruses, malware and harmful apps in the future.

Kilian Thalhammer, VP Product Management Payment & Risk at Wirecard: "The mobile applications developed by Wirecard meet the highest security standards with regards to data security, encryption, authorization of payment transactions and consumer authentication. By working with cyan, we can now not only ensure the security of customer data within our applications, but also contribute to the security of the entire end device. The scope of services and the modular architecture of cyan's solution as well as the large number of existing customers convinced us that cyan is an exclusive strategic partner for endpoint security".

Peter Arnoth, CEO cyan AG: "We are very pleased to cooperate with Wirecard to make transactions even more secure for millions of customers. For us, this is a further proof that we were able to convince with both our technical competence and our customer orientation. We are thus realizing our claim to equip banks and insurance companies with our solutions for end customers in addition to telecommunications networks".

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the fastest growing digital financial commerce platforms in the world. The company offers both business customers and consumers an ever-growing ecosystem of real-time value-added services around innovative digital payments through an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem focuses on Payment & Risk, Retail & Transaction Banking, Loyalty & Couponing, Data Analytics & Conversion Rate Enhancement solutions across all distribution channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Further information is available at www.wirecard.de.

About cyan:

cyan is a leading European provider of intelligent, white labeled IT security solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the area of IT security. cyan's holding company is based in Munich, Germany. The main business areas of the company are mobile security solutions for the end customers of mobile network operators and fixed line internet service providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), the insurance and financial services sector and government institutions. With the acquisition of I-New in July 2018, cyan became a one-stop solution for MVNOs worldwide. Today, the group has more than 40 international MVNOs with around 5.5 million end consumers among its contractual partners. cyan's solutions can easily be integrated into the existing infrastructure of business partners and introduced to the market via a revenue share model. In addition, data protection is assured through full integration into the customer's own network environment. In December 2018 cyan has concluded a global group contract with Orange for its cyber-security solutions.

cyan operates its own research and development center and maintains close links to universities, international research institutes, security, financial and social organizations. This close collaboration ensures the early recognition of trends and technical developments for integration into cyan's products.

Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com



Investor Contact

Florian Rukover, Head of IR

cyan AG

florian.rukover@cyansecurity.com

Press Contact

Frank Ostermair

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 14

frank.ostermair@better-orange.de