Cyanotech : reg; Corporation Earns Blue Zones® Certification

Cyanotech Corporation, (Nasdaq Capital Market: CYAN), a world leader in
microalgae-based, high-value nutrition and health products, is proud to
announce that it has joined the Blue Zones Project ‘Ohana (Family). Blue
Zones is a well-being improvement initiative that aims to adopt the
lifestyle principles of inspiring people to live longer, more active
lifestyles – in all the places people live, work, learn and play.
“We are proud to join the Blue Zones Project Alumni,” states Mawae
Morton, Chief Executive Officer of Cyanotech Corporation. “This Blue
Zones Certification goes hand in hand with our core values of Integrity,
Well-being and ‘Ohana (Family), and reinforces our 30+ years of
nurturing our microalgae products while positively supporting the
welfare of each member of our team.”
Established in 2010, Blue Zones Project is inspired by Dan Buettner, a National
Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who
identified five regions of the world—or Blue Zones—with the highest
concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project
incorporates Buettner’s findings and works with cities to implement
policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health
and well-being.
“Our commitment to better health extends to caring for our community and
our Island. We cultivate sustainable and natural microalgae, free of
herbicides, pesticides and industrial pollutants. Our products, BioAstin®
Hawaiian Astaxanthin® and Hawaiian Spirulina®,
have proven life-long health benefits that help people enjoy more active
and healthier lives,” added Morton.
Currently, 42 communities in nine states have joined Blue Zones Project,
impacting more than 3.3 million Americans nationwide. Cyanotech joins
over 35 registered and 19 certified work sites in West Hawaii County who
believe in helping their employees be healthier at work.
About Cyanotech — Cyanotech Corporation, a world leader in
microalgae technology for over 30 years, produces BioAstin® Hawaiian
Astaxanthin® and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica®. These all natural,
dietary ingredients and supplements leverage our experience and
reputation for quality, building nutritional brands which promote health
and well-being. The Company’s mission is to fulfill the promise of whole
health through Hawaiian microalgae. Cyanotech’s BioAstin® offers
superior antioxidant activity which supports skin, eye and joint health,
as well as recovery from exercise*. Cyanotech’s Spirulina products offer
nutrition that supports cardiovascular health and immunity.*
All Cyanotech products are produced from microalgae grown at our 90-acre
facility in Kona, Hawaii using patented and proprietary technology and
are Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) for use in food products.
Cyanotech sells its products direct to consumers at retail locations in
the United States and online at www.nutrex-hawaii.com
and also distributes to dietary supplement, nutraceutical and
cosmeceutical manufacturers and marketers. The Company is regulated by
the FDA. Visit www.cyanotech.com
for more information.
