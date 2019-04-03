Cyanotech : reg; Corporation Earns Blue Zones® Certification

Cyanotech Corporation, (Nasdaq Capital Market: CYAN), a world leader in microalgae-based, high-value nutrition and health products, is proud to announce that it has joined the Blue Zones Project ‘Ohana (Family). Blue Zones is a well-being improvement initiative that aims to adopt the lifestyle principles of inspiring people to live longer, more active lifestyles – in all the places people live, work, learn and play.

“We are proud to join the Blue Zones Project Alumni,” states Mawae Morton, Chief Executive Officer of Cyanotech Corporation. “This Blue Zones Certification goes hand in hand with our core values of Integrity, Well-being and ‘Ohana (Family), and reinforces our 30+ years of nurturing our microalgae products while positively supporting the welfare of each member of our team.”

Established in 2010, Blue Zones Project is inspired by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five regions of the world—or Blue Zones—with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner’s findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being.

“Our commitment to better health extends to caring for our community and our Island. We cultivate sustainable and natural microalgae, free of herbicides, pesticides and industrial pollutants. Our products, BioAstin® Hawaiian Astaxanthin® and Hawaiian Spirulina®, have proven life-long health benefits that help people enjoy more active and healthier lives,” added Morton.

Currently, 42 communities in nine states have joined Blue Zones Project, impacting more than 3.3 million Americans nationwide. Cyanotech joins over 35 registered and 19 certified work sites in West Hawaii County who believe in helping their employees be healthier at work.

About Cyanotech — Cyanotech Corporation, a world leader in microalgae technology for over 30 years, produces BioAstin® Hawaiian Astaxanthin® and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica®. These all natural, dietary ingredients and supplements leverage our experience and reputation for quality, building nutritional brands which promote health and well-being. The Company’s mission is to fulfill the promise of whole health through Hawaiian microalgae. Cyanotech’s BioAstin® offers superior antioxidant activity which supports skin, eye and joint health, as well as recovery from exercise*. Cyanotech’s Spirulina products offer nutrition that supports cardiovascular health and immunity.*

All Cyanotech products are produced from microalgae grown at our 90-acre facility in Kona, Hawaii using patented and proprietary technology and are Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) for use in food products. Cyanotech sells its products direct to consumers at retail locations in the United States and online at www.nutrex-hawaii.com and also distributes to dietary supplement, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical manufacturers and marketers. The Company is regulated by the FDA. Visit www.cyanotech.com for more information.

