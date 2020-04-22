Cyber Security 1 AB: Change of non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of CYBER1

Change of non-executive Chairman of the

Board of Directors of CYBER1

London United Kingdom – 22 April 2020 – Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) (the “Company”) (“CYBER1”) (Nasdaq First North: CYB1), has with regret accepted the resignation of Non-Executive Chairman Johan Bolsenbroek, to enable Mr Bolsenbroek to focus on his other business interests directly affect by the Coronavirus outbreak.

CYBER1 Group CEO, Daryn Stilwell commented: “I would like to thank Johan for his valuable contribution and efforts in firstly taking up the role of Chairman at short notice and for his guidance and assistance to the CYBER1 executive team in producing a roadmap for stability for CYBER1 in these turbulent times. We wish him well in attending to immediate matters in his business interests, amidst the uncertain environment we all face given the recent global developments.”

Pursuant to the Articles of Association of CYBER1, the Board of Directors shall consist of not less than three and no more than seven members, therefore the Board will now consist of six members moving forward.

CYBER1 is currently in the process of selecting a new Chairperson of the board who will be elected and appointed at the Company’s Annual General Meeting in June.

The information was submitted for publication on 22.04.2020 at 10:15 CET.

