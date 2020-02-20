Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM  >  Cyber Security 1 AB (publ)    CYB1   SE0007604061

CYBER SECURITY 1 AB (PUBL)

(CYB1)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM - 02/20 11:21:20 am
0.0738 EUR   +13.54%
11:15aCYBER SECURITY 1 AB : Q4 Report
GL
01/28CYBER SECURITY 1 PUBL : Extraordinary General Meeting in Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ)
PU
01/28CYBER SECURITY 1 AB : Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyber Security 1 AB: Q4 Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 11:15am EST

CYBER1 records most successful Q4 results, with revenues of 24.2m EUR and €943k EUR EBITDA profit for the quarter

London United Kingdom – 20 February 2020, Cyber Security 1 AB (publ) (“CYBER1”), (Nasdaq:CYB1,OTCQX:CYBNY), is pleased to publish its Q4 Report.
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Q4 2019 revenue of 24.2m EUR, compared to 20.8m EUR in Q4 2018.
  • Total year to date revenue growth increased year over year by 56.38%, from 43.95m EUR by Q4 YTD 2018, to 68.73m EUR by Q4 2019.
  • Group Gross Margin equated to 4.09m EUR for Q4 2019, with Q4 2018 Gross Margin recorded as 3.89m EUR.
  • Group Gross Margin for Q4 2019 was 17% (Q4 2018 Gross Margin: 19%).
  • Group Q4 2019 EBITDA of 943k EUR, (Q4 2018 EBITDA loss -294k EUR).

As the company concludes 2019, CYBER1 has taken a significant step forward in realising the future growth opportunities for the company. During traditionally the strongest quarter of the year for the company, CYBER1 recorded its highest EBITDA of any quarter since its listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in 2016. This achievement has originated from the success of our subsidiaries and their proven ability to deliver successful cyber security solutions and services to their customers. Harmonisation of our internal operations will continue to be a focus moving into 2020, to complement this commercial growth. Overall, the company has reduced its year over year full year loss by 1.386m EUR. This trajectory will set us well for profitability in 2020, with a drive for methodical growth whilst continuing to consolidate the business units, to ensure that the company is lean and efficient whilst ensuring our listing, legal and infrastructure obligations are fulfilled. 

Commenting on the Q4 Report, newly elected Chairman of CYBER1 Johan Bolsenbroek stated:

“CYBER1 has been able to achieve its greatest ever Q4 results, a considerable achievement considering increased competition in the market and the pressures around closing business for 2019. Our results show that we achieved 24.2m EUR for the quarter, a 16.4% increase over the same quarter in 2018. Combining previous results from earlier in the year brings our total revenue for 2019 to 68.73m EUR. This achievement is further highlighted with our full year to date organic business growth equating to 27% (11.9m EUR), demonstrating the importance of the collaborative potential we are developing within our subsidiaries and regions. The most important figure to highlight is the EBITDA of 943k EUR, the highest in the company’s history for any quarter as a listed company. This result demonstrates our push for profitability and this will be a clear focus point for 2020, as we continue to harmonise our collective operations whilst leveraging our economies of scale into the future.”

This information is information that CYBER1 is obliged to make public, pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 20.02.2020 at 17:15 CET.

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company’s Certified Adviser.
Telephone: +46 (0)8 5030 1550 E-mail: info@mangold.se

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

European Investor Relations Contact:
Tim Metcalfe / Zach Cohen
CYBER1 Email: cyber1@investor-focus.co.uk

Matt Glover: U.S Investor Relations contact, CYBER1
Email: cyber1@gatewayir.com
US-Investor Relations contact, CYBER1

ABOUT CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in UK, Greece, Sweden, Kenya, South Africa, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the United States. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST) and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients’ protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenue of 68.73m EUR in 2019. For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors.

For further information please visit: www.cyber1.com

For all company filings and reports, please visit: https://cyber1.com/cyber1-investor-information/

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CYBER SECURITY 1 AB (PUBL)
11:15aCYBER SECURITY 1 AB : Q4 Report
GL
01/28CYBER SECURITY 1 PUBL : Extraordinary General Meeting in Cyber Security 1 AB (Pu..
PU
01/28CYBER SECURITY 1 AB : Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
01/16CYBER SECURITY 1 PUBL : CYBER1 confirms status of Board of Directors and process..
PU
01/16CYBER SECURITY 1 AB : confirms status of Board of Directors and process to bring..
GL
01/10CYBER SECURITY 1 PUBL : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting In Cyber Securit..
PU
01/10CYBER SECURITY 1 AB : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
GL
01/08CYBER1 : The nomination committee's proposal for number of board members, electi..
PU
01/08CYBER SECURITY 1 AB : Election of the board members
GL
01/07CYBER SECURITY 1 AB : CYBER 1 demonstrates strong underlying momentum in its cor..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 19,2 M
Chart CYBER SECURITY 1 AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Cyber Security 1 AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,07  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nick Viney Chief Executive Officer
John Bolsenbroek Chairman
Vivian Gevers Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Sjoberg Technical Director
Daryn Stilwell Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB (PUBL)12.33%21
ACCENTURE2.54%137 108
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.55%133 607
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES2.50%115 172
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.53%78 255
VMWARE, INC.5.65%66 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group