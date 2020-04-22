Log in
Cyber Security 1 publ : Change of non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of CYBER1

04/22/2020 | 04:28am EDT

London United Kingdom - 22 April 2020 - Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) (the 'Company') ('CYBER1') (Nasdaq First North: CYB1), has with regret accepted the resignation of Non-Executive Chairman Johan Bolsenbroek, to enable Mr Bolsenbroek to focus on his other business interests directly affect by the Coronavirus outbreak.

CYBER1 Group CEO, Daryn Stilwell commented: 'I would like to thank Johan for his valuable contribution and efforts in firstly taking up the role of Chairman at short notice and for his guidance and assistance to the CYBER1 executive team in producing a roadmap for stability for CYBER1 in these turbulent times. We wish him well in attending to immediate matters in his business interests, amidst the uncertain environment we all face given the recent global developments.'

Pursuant to the Articles of Association of CYBER1, the Board of Directors shall consist of not less than three and no more than seven members, therefore the Board will now consist of six members moving forward.

CYBER1 is currently in the process of selecting a new Chairperson of the board who will be elected and appointed at the Company's Annual General Meeting in June.

This information is information that CYBER1 is obliged to make public, pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 22.04.2020 at 10:15 CET.

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.
Telephone: +46 (0)8 5030 1550 E-mail: info@mangold.se

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

European Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Metcalfe / Zach Cohen
CYBER1 Email: cyber1@investor-focus.co.uk

US-Investor Relations contact, CYBER1

Matt Glover: U.S Investor Relations contact, CYBER1
Email: cyber1@gatewayir.com

ABOUT CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in UK, Sweden, Kenya, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United States. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST) and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of 68.73m EUR in 2019. For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors.

For further information please visit: www.cyber1.com

For all company filings and reports, please visit: https://cyber1.com/cyber1-investor-information/

Disclaimer

Cyber Security 1 AB published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 08:27:09 UTC
