CYBERAGENT, INC.

(4751)
CyberAgent : "AbemaTV" is Now Available Worldwide

04/18/2019
AbemaTV Inc. announced that 'AbemaTV,' a free-to-view Internet television service became globally available after a pilot in six markets with a relatively large Japanese population including the US, Australia, Thailand, Canada, the UK, and Brazil. (*1) Including Japanese residents and international travelers, people across the world can now enjoy access to part of the channels and service such as 'AbemaVideo' provided by 'AbemaTV' for free. (*2)

The service will offer re-edited versions of some of its original weekday news programs aired every morning, lunchtime, and night on News for Overseas channel along with a variety of hobby-related content and original program, including Japanese chess games or events, mahjong games, and fishing programs on respective channels. It will also be adapted to watch in a web browser as well as a smartphone app.

'AbemaTV' has actively worked to provide broader entertainment and convenience by offering improved compatibility with multiple TV devices such as Amazon Fire TV Series, Google Chromecast and Sony 4k BRAVIA® as well as multimedia devices such as iPad, while improving the display speed, enabling background playback and offering a function to allow for volume control. 'AbemaTV' is committed to turning Internet television services into something that forms an integral part of our lives and realizing it by progressively increasing available content, compatibility, functions, and services as new devices and technologies arise.

*1 Due to the influence of the network environment, it is not available in some regions.
*2 Subtitle and multilingual option are not currently available.

Disclaimer

CyberAgent Inc. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:17:02 UTC
