CyberAgent : Corporate Governance Report December 19,2018

English Translation This is a translation of the original release in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original release in Japanese shall prevail.

Corporate Governance Report

CyberAgent, Inc.

Latest Revision: December 19, 2018 Company: CyberAgent, Inc. Representative: Susumu Fujita, Representative Director and President Inquiries: IR&SR Division Securities Code: 4751 URL: https://www.cyberagent.co.jp/en/ The following is an overview of corporate governance at CyberAgent, Inc.

I Basic Policy, Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and Other Basic Information

1. Basic Policy

The CyberAgent Group makes efforts to improve its corporate value under our vision of "To create the 21st century's leading company."

While recognizing that thoroughgoing corporate governance is essential for expanding business, the Group takes measures so that its corporate activities comply with laws, regulations, social norms, ethics. In order to respect the positions of stakeholders and fulfill corporate social responsibility, the Group produced the "CyberAgent Mission Statement" for the purposes of not only following laws and regulations, but also establishing corporate ethics, and strives to improve the morals of executives and employees.

[Reasons for Not Implementing Principles of Corporate Governance Code]

Principle 4-1-2: CyberAgent (the Company) operates businesses in the Internet industry, which the business environment and technologies are changing rapidly. Therefore, instead of producing medium to long-term management plans, we explain our medium to long-term management strategies continuously through IR activities to promote the understanding of shareholders and investors.

[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Updated

Principle 1-4: If business tie-ups are expected to be cemented, the Company may hold the Strategic-Shareholdings. As for the exercise of voting rights of such strategically held shares, we will examine the content of each bill and deal with it properly.

Principle 1-7: With regard to all transactions, including the ones between related parties, our "regulations for the board of directors," "rules for authority," etc. set forth appropriate systems and procedures according to the scale and importance of each transaction. Each conflicting interest transaction of directors requires the approval of the board of directors pursuant to law, and the results of the transaction are reported at a meeting of the board of directors.

Principle 2-6: The Company does not adopt the corporate pension funds.

Principle 3-1:

1. Our vision, management strategies, etc. are disclosed in the financial reports and the Company's website.

2. Our basic policy for corporate governance is written on our website, corporate governance reports, and securities reports.

3. The amount of remuneration of each director (excluding a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) will be determined by Representative Director who has been entrusted from the Board of Directors within the limit of remuneration which is approved at the general meeting of shareholders. The decision will be made considering the role, level of contribution and performance of each director. The amount of remuneration of each director who is a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee are determined through consultation by directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee.

4. As per the company's Articles of Incorporation, the company's Board of Directors comprises no more than fifteen members. CyberAgent's fundamental approach is for the Board of Directors to have the necessary an appropriate number of persons to ensure constructive discussion at Board of Director meetings, while also giving due consideration to a proper balance of knowledge, experience, and ability concerning each business.

In order to improve corporate value of the entire group, when determining Board of Director candidates, we appoint capable persons who possess broad perspectives and experience; demonstrate management strengths in their respective field; have outstanding leadership and management skills; and bring a keen business sense and ambition.

As candidate board members who will also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee members, under consent of the Audit and Supervisory Committee, we select those who have sufficient expertise, experience, insight and independence to appropriately carry out audits and supervisory duties.

With regard to outside directors, in addition to meeting external requirements under Japan's Companies Act, our selections are based on the candidate also having the qualifications of an independent director as set by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and meeting criteria that deems them as posing no risk in terms of conflict of interest with ordinary shareholders.

5. The reasons for nominating each director candidate are disclosed through the convocation notice of a general meeting of shareholders.

Principle 4-1-1: The board of directors decides the execution of each business specified as items to be decided by the board of directors in the "regulations for the board of directors," "rules for authority," etc. For the execution of other businesses, the management is entrusted with decision making for them in accordance with the "rules for authority."

Principle 4-9: the Company selects independent external directors in accordance with the independence criteria specified by Tokyo Stock Exchange. The board of directors select those who understand the business administration and corporate value of our company, are independent of the management of our company, and are expected to contribute to constructive discussions in the board of directors, as candidate external directors.

Principle 4-11-1: The number of members of the board of directors of our company shall be up to fifteen (of which members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee are limited to three), as set forth in the Articles of Incorporation. We nominate candidates with full attention to the balance between knowledge and experience in our business and capability of each member, as well as diversity. The Company appointed fifteen directors (in which fourteen directors are male, 1 director is female).

Principle 4-11-2: Concurrent positions of Directors (include Audit and Supervisory Committee members) are disclosed in the Notice of annual general shareholders' meetings, Securities Reports, and Corporate Governance Reports.

Principle 4-11-3: We conducted a questionnaire survey about the effectiveness of the board of directors targeted at directors include Audit and Supervisory Committee members on September 27, 2018. The results of the survey showed that deliberations are made with sufficient time secured for the Board meeting. Each director are in close communication with the outside directors. They do not only stick to their own responsibilities but make appropriate decisions which will contribute to the company-wide business expansion, concentration and selection, enhancing enterprise value based upon discussions about budget, performance forecast and risk factors which can affect business and management.

Also, there is no problem in regard to the number of times the Board of Directors being held, the scope and quantity of the proposals being submitted, and the content of materials.

Principle 4-14-2: We hold compliance training sessions for all appointed directors to help them acquire the necessary knowledge for fulfilling their roles and duties.

Principle 5-1: We recognize that in order to achieve sustainable growth and improve enterprise value in the medium to long term, it is essential to have active dialogues with investors, including shareholders, and reflect their opinions and requests in our business administration. We developed an IR system, in which the representative director and managing director in charge of corporate function take central roles and the IR&SR Division serves as a contact point, for responding to inquiries from shareholders and other investors.

2. Capital Structure

Ratio of Shares Held by Foreigners More than 30% [Major Shareholders] Updated

Name or DesignationNumber of SharesShareholding Ratio

Held (Shares)

(%)

Susumu Fujita 25,909,600 20.59 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) 5,790,800 4.60 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account) 4,580,400 3.64 NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC) SUB A/C NON 3,663,440 2.91 TREATY THE BANK OF NEW YORK 133524 3,393,000 2.70 GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL 2,786,500 2.21 J.P. MORGAN BANK LUXEMBOURG S.A. 385632 2,701,690 2.15 JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385576 2,496,384 1.98 MSIP CLIENT SECURITIES 2,381,700 1.89 Japan Trustees Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account 5) 2,294,900 1.82

2.

1.

Controlling Shareholders (excluding parent company)

Parent Company

- -

3. Corporate Attributes

Stock Exchange Listings and Market Classification First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Fiscal Year-end September Industry Service Number of Employees as of Previous Fiscal Year-End (Consolidated) 1,000 or more Total Trading Transactions in Previous Fiscal Year (Consolidated) More than 100 billion yen and less than 1 trillion yen Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries More than 100 and less than 300

4. Policy for Measures to Protect Minority Shareholders When Conducting Transactions with Controlling Shareholder N.A.

5. Other Exceptional Circumstances that May Have a Material Impact on CorporateGovernance N.A.

II

Overview of Business Management Organization and Other Corporate

Governance Systems Related to Managerial Decision-Making, Business Execution, and Management Supervision

1. Items Related to Organizational Structure and Operations, etc.

Form of Organization Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee

[Directors]

Number of Directors Stipulated in Articles of Incorporation 15 Term of Office for Directors Stipulated in Articles of Incorporation 1 year Chairman of the Board of Directors President Number of Directors 15 Election of Outside Directors Elected Number of Outside Directors 3 Number of Outside Directors Designated as Independent Director 3

Relationship with the Company (1)

Name Attributes Relationship with the Company* a b c d e f g h i j k Koichi Nakamura Worked at the other company △ Masao Horiuchi Worked at the other company △ Isao Numata Worked at the other company

* Relationship with the Company ○: shows the item is/was applicable to the outside director either currently or until recently △: shows the item was applicable to the outside director in the past

● : shows the item is/was applicable to a close relative of the outside director either currently or until recently ▲: shows the item was applicable to a close relative of the outside director in the past

a. A person performing an executive role at the Company or its subsidiary

b. A person performing an executive role at or who is a non-executive director of the Company's parent

c. A person performing an executive role at an affiliate who is another subsidiary of the Company's parent

d. A person (or its person performing an executive role) whose major customers include the Company

e. A person (or its person performing an executive role) who is a major customer of the Company

f. A consultant, accountant or lawyer who receives a large amount of monetary compensation or other property (other than remuneration as the outside director) from the Company

g. A major shareholder (or its person performing an executive role) of the Company

h. A person performing an executive role at a customer of the Company (other than those to which item d, e or f applies) (this item applies only to the outside director himself/herself)

i. A person performing an executive role at an entity who has an outside director or corporate auditor from the Company

j. A person performing an executive role at an entity to which the Company makes donations (this item applies only to the outside director himself/ herself)

k. Others

-5-