CyberAgent : Recognized as "Most Honored Company" in Institutional Investor's 2019 All-Japan Executive Team Rankings

CyberAgent, Inc. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; President: Susumu Fujita; TSE: 4751, 'CyberAgent') was recognized as the 'Most Honored Company' in Gaming & Internet sector in Institutional Investor's 2019 All-Japan Executive Team Rankings. The ranking provided by Institutional Investor, a leading international business-to-business publisher, targets Japan's leading CEOs, CFOs, Investor Relations Officers, and Investor Relations programs that best uphold corporate governance standards and facilitate investment into their company. Almost 900 investors and portfolio managers and analysts from 349 voter firms participated in this survey, nominating a total of 724 companies across 25 sectors.

CyberAgent achieved top-three appearances in the following rankings listed below and was among the most honored companies resulting from the total score. With an attempt to further improve our IR activities, we are continually striving to increase CyberAgent's corporate value.

