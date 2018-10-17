CyberAgent : to Launch an Animation Label “CAAnimation”

Log in
CYBERAGENT, INC.
10/17/2018 | 04:38am CEST
CyberAgent, Inc., (Head office: Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo; President: Susumu Fujita; TSE: 4751) today announced a formation of 'CAAnimation,' an animation label to embarking on the anime production.

We have launched 'CA−Cygames Anime fund' with a subsidiary company Cygames, Inc. (Head office: Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo; President: Koichi Watanabe) in June 2017. The fund has been proceeding to acquire internet broadcasting rights or rights to produce a game based on the anime to extend our business to the animation industry through investing anime production committees.

'CAAnimation' will start producing an original anime which aims to combine different communication channels, such as creating a game based on the original anime with our gaming subsidiaries.
An animation is also one of the popular genres of 'AbemaTV,' an internet TV station operated by AbemaTV, Inc. 'CAAnimation' will work together with 'AbemaTV' to establish an original IP.

Disclaimer

CyberAgent Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 02:37:08 UTC
