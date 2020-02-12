CyberArk : Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Fourth quarter total revenue of $129.7 million increases 19% year-over-year

Fourth quarter GAAP operating income of $22.9 million and non-GAAP operating income of $42.1 million

Full year total revenue of $433.9 million increases 26% year-over-year

Full year GAAP operating income of $62.3 million and non-GAAP operating income of $123.4 million

Full year net cash provided by operating activities of $141.7 million

CyberArk, (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced record financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

“Our record fourth quarter results capped off another great year of strong growth driven by disciplined investments,” said Udi Mokady, CyberArk Chairman and CEO. “We were thrilled to win a record number of logos in the fourth quarter, signing nearly 300 new customers. Throughout 2019, organizations continued to recognize that protecting privileged access is foundational to a comprehensive security program and increasingly turned to CyberArk as a trusted advisor, particularly to secure mission-critical digital transformation and cloud migration strategies. Our clear leadership position in the market and ongoing commitment to deliver innovation, positions us well to deliver profitable growth in 2020 and beyond.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

Revenue:

Total revenue was $129.7 million, up 19% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

License revenue was $76.5 million, up 15% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

Maintenance and Professional Services revenue was $53.1 million, up 26% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $22.9 million, compared to $27.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating income was a record $42.1 million, compared to $39.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net Income:

GAAP net income was $20.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $24.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income was a record $37.8 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $33.4 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2019

Revenue:

Total revenue was $433.9 million, up 26% compared with 2018.

License revenue was $237.9 million, up 24% compared with 2018.

Maintenance and Professional Services revenue was $196.0 million, up 30% compared with 2018.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $62.3 million, compared to $47.3 million in 2018. Non-GAAP operating income was $123.4 million, compared to $90.5 million in 2018.

Net Income:

GAAP net income was $63.1 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $47.1 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, in 2018. Non-GAAP net income was $107.9 million, or $2.77 per diluted share, compared to $76.5 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, in 2018.

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP gross profit, operating income and net income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow From Operations:

As of December 31, 2019, CyberArk had $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits. This compares to $451.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits as of December 31, 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, total deferred revenue was $190.4 million, a 27% increase from $149.5 million at December 31, 2018.

During 2019, the Company generated $141.7 million in net cash provided by operating activities compared to $130.1 million in 2018.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 12, 2020, CyberArk is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full year 2020 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $106.0 million to $110.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $16.5 million to $19.5 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.35 to $0.41 per share. This assumes 39.6 million weighted average diluted shares.

Full Year 2020:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $511.0 million to $519.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $109.0 million to $115.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $2.26 to $2.38 per share. This assumes 39.8 million weighted average diluted shares.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this announcement, CyberArk will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and year end financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 877-823-7693 (U.S.) or +1 647-689-4543 (international). The conference ID is 7689662. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one week at +1 800-585-8367 (U.S.) or +1 416-621-4642 (international). The replay pass code is 7689662. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

About CyberArk

CyberArk, (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across cloud and hybrid environments, and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CyberArk believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income is helpful to our investors. These financial measures are not measures of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to gross profit, operating income or net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated as gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP operating income is calculated as operating income excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, facility exit and transition costs and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated as net income excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, facility exit and transition costs, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, intra-entity intellectual property transfer tax effect, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the tax effect of other non-GAAP adjustments.

The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, facility exit and transition costs, intra-entity intellectual property transfer tax effect, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments allows for more meaningful comparisons of its period to period operating results. Share-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. Share based compensation expense has varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expense. The Company believes that expenses related to its acquisitions and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, facility exit and transition costs, intra-entity intellectual property transfer tax effect and non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs do not reflect the performance of its core business and impact period-to-period comparability.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CyberArk urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, facility exit and transition costs, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, intra-entity intellectual property transfer tax effect, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the tax effect of the other non-GAAP adjustments. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and the non-recurring expenses that are excluded from the guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of CyberArk’s (the “Company”) management. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: changes in the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape; failure to effectively manage growth; the Company’s ability to increase its sales of software as a service (“SaaS”) solutions, while supporting and maintaining multiple software pricing and delivery models; near-term declines in our operating and net profit margins and our revenue growth rate; real or perceived shortcomings, defects or vulnerabilities in the Company’s solutions or internal network system, or the failure of the Company’s customers or channel partners to correctly implement the Company’s solutions; fluctuations in quarterly results of operations; the inability to acquire new customers or sell additional products and services to existing customers; competition from IT security vendors; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate recent and or future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to comply with evolving laws and regulations, including those relating to privacy and data protection; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Revenues: License $ 66,769 $ 76,526 $ 192,514 $ 237,879 Maintenance and professional services 42,281 53,138 150,685 196,016 Total revenues 109,050 129,664 343,199 433,895 Cost of revenues: License 3,005 2,801 10,526 10,569 Maintenance and professional services 10,316 14,048 37,935 52,046 Total cost of revenues 13,321 16,849 48,461 62,615 Gross profit 95,729 112,815 294,738 371,280 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,340 20,930 57,112 72,520 Sales and marketing 40,307 52,939 148,290 184,168 General and administrative 12,561 16,005 42,044 52,308 Total operating expenses 68,208 89,874 247,446 308,996 Operating income 27,521 22,941 47,292 62,284 Financial income, net 1,078 2,394 4,551 7,800 Income before taxes on income 28,599 25,335 51,843 70,084 Taxes on income (4,419 ) (4,599 ) (4,771 ) (7,020 ) Net income $ 24,180 $ 20,736 $ 47,072 $ 63,064 Basic net income per ordinary share $ 0.66 $ 0.55 $ 1.30 $ 1.68 Diluted net income per ordinary share $ 0.64 $ 0.53 $ 1.27 $ 1.62 Shares used in computing net income per ordinary shares, basic 36,570,609 37,957,899 36,174,316 37,586,387 Shares used in computing net income per ordinary shares, diluted 37,607,625 39,148,849 37,065,727 38,890,108 Share-based Compensation Expense: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Cost of revenues $ 980 $ 1,802 $ 3,350 $ 5,690 Research and development 2,174 3,347 7,922 10,960 Sales and marketing 3,647 6,464 12,708 20,976 General and administrative 3,493 6,418 11,984 17,891 Total share-based compensation expense $ 10,294 $ 18,031 $ 35,964 $ 55,517

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2018 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 260,636 $ 792,363 Short-term bank deposits 106,399 140,067 Marketable securities 59,948 132,412 Trade receivables 48,431 72,953 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,349 8,406 Total current assets 481,763 1,146,201 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 15,120 16,472 Intangible assets, net 14,732 9,143 Goodwill 82,400 82,400 Marketable securities 24,261 54,408 Other long-term assets 31,863 72,091 Deferred tax asset 23,481 24,451 Total long-term assets 191,857 258,965 TOTAL ASSETS $ 673,620 $ 1,405,166 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 4,924 $ 5,675 Employees and payroll accruals 32,853 41,345 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,271 27,132 Deferred revenues 92,375 118,519 Total current liabilities 143,423 192,671 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues 57,159 71,836 Other long-term liabilities 6,268 31,408 Convertible senior notes, net - 485,119 Total long-term liabilities 63,427 588,363 TOTAL LIABILITIES 206,850 781,034 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value 95 99 Additional paid-in capital 303,900 396,437 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (939 ) 818 Retained earnings 163,714 226,778 Total shareholders' equity 466,770 624,132 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 673,620 $ 1,405,166

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 47,072 $ 63,064 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,078 10,646 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 293 (47 ) Share-based compensation 35,964 55,517 Deferred income taxes, net (7,056 ) (6,974 ) Increase in trade receivables (3,116 ) (24,522 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs - 1,966 Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (11,893 ) (14,321 ) Increase in trade payables 1,955 1,571 Increase in short-term and long-term deferred revenues 47,818 40,821 Increase in employees and payroll accruals 6,896 7,337 Increase in accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities 2,114 6,652 Net cash provided by operating activities 130,125 141,710 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from (Investment in) short and long term deposits 1,600 (33,961 ) Investment in marketable securities (61,118 ) (165,714 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 37,838 63,489 Purchase of property and equipment (8,613 ) (7,036 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (18,450 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (48,743 ) (143,222 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from withholding tax related to employee stock plans - 1,155 Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs - 560,107 Purchase of capped calls - (53,648 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 17,980 24,428 Net cash provided by financing activities 17,980 532,042 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 99,362 530,530 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period $ 162,521 $ 261,883 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 261,883 $ 792,413

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Gross profit $ 95,729 $ 112,815 $ 294,738 $ 371,280 Plus: Share-based compensation - Maintenance & professional services 980 1,802 3,350 5,690 Amortization of intangible assets - License 1,445 968 5,563 5,029 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 98,154 $ 115,585 $ 303,651 $ 381,999 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Operating income $ 27,521 $ 22,941 $ 47,292 $ 62,284 Plus: Share-based compensation 10,294 18,031 35,964 55,517 Amortization of intangible assets - Cost of revenues 1,445 968 5,563 5,029 Amortization of intangible assets - Sales and marketing 198 144 793 576 Acquisition related expenses - - 268 - Facility exit and transitions costs 327 - 580 - Non-GAAP operating income $ 39,785 $ 42,084 $ 90,460 $ 123,406 Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Net income $ 24,180 $ 20,736 $ 47,072 $ 63,064 Plus: Share-based compensation 10,294 18,031 35,964 55,517 Amortization of intangible assets - Cost of revenues 1,445 968 5,563 5,029 Amortization of intangible assets - Sales and marketing 198 144 793 576 Acquisition related expenses - - 268 - Facility exit and transitions costs 327 - 580 - Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs - 1,966 - 1,966 Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments (2,528 ) (4,014 ) (15,485 ) (18,251 ) Intra-entity IP transfer tax effect, net (475 ) - 1,768 - Non-GAAP net income $ 33,441 $ 37,831 $ 76,523 $ 107,901 Non-GAAP net income per share Basic $ 0.91 $ 1.00 $ 2.12 $ 2.87 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.97 $ 2.06 $ 2.77 Weighted average number of shares Basic 36,570,609 37,957,899 36,174,316 37,586,387 Diluted 37,607,625 39,148,849 37,065,727 38,890,108

