Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CyberArk Software Ltd.    CYBR   IL0011334468

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

(CYBR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CyberArk : Releases First-of-Its-Kind Privilege Deception Capabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 08:34am EST

Extend Credential Theft Protection on the Endpoint By Further Reducing Attacker Dwell Time and Blocking Lateral Movement

RSA CONFERENCE (North Expo, Booth #6353) CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today released the industry’s first privilege-based deception capabilities designed to defend against credential theft on workstations and servers.

Local administrator rights are often left on endpoints, making them attractive targets for attackers who can use these credentials to elevate privileges and launch into other parts of the network. An enhancement to CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager, the new deception feature enables defenders to quickly detect and proactively shut down in-progress attacks. CyberArk helps break the attack chain at the initial point of entry by providing a deliberate and controlled way to track and mislead potential attackers, mitigate the exploitation of privileged credentials, and reduce dwell time.

New research from CyberArk Labs examines characteristics and patterns of emerging credential stealing malware families, like Raccoon, which can give attackers the ability to steal secrets from more than 60 different application types. CyberArk Labs examined the operational methods of successful credential stealers, as well as their operation methods and found that attackers utilize this malware to harvest credentials on the endpoint to enable the escalation of privileges and lateral movement.

“Privileged credentials on the endpoint remain a gold mine for attackers,” said Doron Naim, cyber research manager, CyberArk Labs. “Credential stealing malware is readily available and easy to deploy – and more importantly, is extremely successful. Deception techniques are becoming increasingly popular and effective at helping to understand the movement and mindset of an attacker while also providing the power to immediately and proactively shut down attack progression.”

Part of the CyberArk Privileged Access Security Solution, Endpoint Privilege Manager is a SaaS-based solution that allows organizations to reduce the risk of unmanaged administrative access on Windows and Mac endpoints. Additional capabilities include:

  • Just-in-Time Elevation and Access: Just-in-time capabilities enable organizations to mitigate risk and reduce operational friction by allowing admin-level access on-demand for a specific period of time with a full audit log and the ability to revoke access as necessary.
  • Enforcement of Least Privilege: Implementing least privilege strategies, organizations reduce the attack surface by eliminating unnecessary local administrator privileges and allowing only enough access to perform the required job, no more no less.
  • Credential Theft Blocking: Advanced protection against credential theft enables an organization to detect and block attempted theft of endpoint credentials and those stored by the operating system, IT applications, remote access applications and popular web browsers.

Initial deception capabilities focused on IT admin credential theft are available now in CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager with additional lures, including browser credentials, coming soon. To learn more, visit: https://www.cyberark.com/epm.

To hear more from CyberArk Labs, attend these sessions at RSA Conference: “5 Ways to Break the Cloud (And How to Mitigate Against Them)” on Tuesday, February 25 at 11:00 AM PT and “Compromising Kubernetes Cluster by Exploiting Weak RBAC Permissions” on Wednesday, February 26 at 8:00 AM PT.

About CyberArk
CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across cloud and hybrid environments and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2020 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
08:34aCYBERARK : Releases First-of-Its-Kind Privilege Deception Capabilities
BU
02/19CYBERARK SOFTWARE : New CISO View Report Highlights the Importance of Risk Reduc..
BU
02/13CYBERARK : Delivers Blueprint for Privileged Access Management Success
BU
02/13CYBERARK : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/12CYBERARK : Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
02/11CYBERARK : Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance
BU
01/16CYBERARK : Expands Just-in-Time Capabilities Across Industry's Broadest Privileg..
BU
01/09CYBERARK : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results on Feb..
BU
2019CYBERARK : Achieves AWS Security Competency Status
BU
2019CYBERARK : Names Matthew Cohen Chief Revenue Officer
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 516 M
EBIT 2020 113 M
Net income 2020 35,2 M
Finance 2020 924 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 146x
P/E ratio 2021 102x
EV / Sales2020 7,09x
EV / Sales2021 5,80x
Capitalization 4 579 M
Chart CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Duration : Period :
CyberArk Software Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 138,75  $
Last Close Price 120,89  $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ehud Mokady Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua Siegel Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sigalit Shavit Chief Information Technology Officer
Gadi Tirosh Lead Independent Director
Amnon Glazer Shoshani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.3.70%4 579
ADOBE INC.13.08%179 811
AUTODESK, INC.10.06%44 427
WORKDAY INC.11.80%42 288
SQUARE, INC.33.46%35 874
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.0.47%31 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group