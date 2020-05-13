CyberArk Software : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results 0 05/13/2020 | 07:02am EDT Send by mail :

GAAP operating income of $2.6 million and non-GAAP operating income of $21.5 million

CyberArk Acquires Identity as a Service Provider, Idaptive CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. “The health and well-being of our global community of employees, customers and partners continues to be our first priority,” said Udi Mokady, CyberArk Chairman and CEO. “We were pleased to deliver results in line with or exceeding all guided metrics for the first quarter. Privileged Access Management (PAM) is even more critical today with attackers exploiting the sudden and dramatic change in enterprise IT created by remote work environments. In this higher threat environment, our level of engagement with customers has increased as they look to better secure their extended enterprise by expanding their PAM programs. Given our leadership position in PAM, our team’s extensive experience during prior market downturns as well as our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, we believe that we will emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than before. We are also pleased with today’s acquisition of Idaptive, which positions us as the only modern identity security platform, adds another SaaS offering to our portfolio, and expands our Total Addressable Market.” “Given the weakened economic environment due to Covid-19, we expect customers to make more cautious purchasing decisions which will impact our revenue and cash flow from operations in the near term,” stated Josh Siegel, CyberArk Chief Financial Officer. “We believe deal close rates, particularly for new business and in certain verticals, will be less predictable and have therefore decided to withdraw our full year 2020 guidance. We continue to believe in the long-term growth opportunity given that Privileged Access Management is a priority for customers. The management team remains focused on delivering growth and profitability in 2020. As we monitor COVID-19 developments, our current plan is to manage expenses for the full year to better align with our top line, but also make disciplined investments and hire for key roles. We believe this approach will allow CyberArk to navigate through the current environment and prepare the Company for accelerated growth when the business environment stabilizes.” Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Revenue: Total revenue was $106.8 million, up 11% compared with the first quarter of 2019.

License revenue was $51.7 million, up from $51.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Maintenance and professional services revenue was $55.2 million, compared to $44.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. Operating Income: GAAP operating income was $2.6 million, compared to $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating income was $21.5 million, compared to $25.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. Net Income: GAAP net income was $2.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $13.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $19.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $21.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019. The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP gross profit, operating income and net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Balance Sheet and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: As of March 31, 2020, CyberArk had $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits. This compares with $509.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits as of March 31, 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, total deferred revenue was $210.7 million, a 23% increase from $171.1 million at March 31, 2019.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company generated $33.8 million in net cash provided by operating activities, compared to $45.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. CyberArk Acquires IDaptive Holdings, Inc. In a separate announcement, CyberArk announced the acquisition of Idaptive, a leading Identity as a Service (IDaaS) provider. Together, CyberArk and Idaptive will deliver the industry’s only modern identity platform with a security-first approach. CyberArk’s COVID-19 Response: Business Operations As the COVID-19 situation evolved, CyberArk quickly took action to protect its community of employees, customers and partners and is continually evolving its COVID-19 response plan. To date, following actions have been taken: Created an executive level task force to respond to the situation and monitor guidance from the World Health Organization, CDC as well as local authorities to shape the Company’s policies and guidelines.

Closed offices and enabled all employees to work securely from home.

Transitioned sales and marketing to focus on virtual and digital programs.

Restricted non-essential business travel. CyberArk’s COVID-19 Response: Customers, Partners and Community Transitioned support and service staff to be available from remote locations 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help our customers and partners implement business continuity strategies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Converted the Company’s major customer events in the U.S. and Europe to a global virtual program.

Adjusted our Security Services organization to deliver all services remotely.

Offered CyberArk Alero to customers at no cost into June. Alero enables remote employees and contractors to securely access CyberArk.

Published research from CyberArk Labs communicating information about how attackers are capitalizing on the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Donated to local charities to help support COVID-19 response efforts. Business Outlook Based on information available as of May 13, 2020, CyberArk is issuing guidance as indicated below: Second Quarter 2020: Total revenue between $95.0 million and $105.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $7.0 million and $16.0 million, which includes expenses from the acquisition of Idaptive.

Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.17 and $0.35 per diluted share, which includes expenses from the acquisition of Idaptive. Assumes 39.4 million weighted average diluted shares.

Full Year 2020: Given the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as its impact on the overall economy, our business, our customers and our partners, we are withdrawing our full year 2020 guidance for total revenue, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP earnings per share that we provided on February 12, 2020. Conference Call Information CyberArk will host a conference call today, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company’s first quarter financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 877-823-7693 (U.S.) or +1 647-689-4543 (international). The conference ID is 1148659. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.cyberark.com. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one week at +1 800-585-8367 (U.S.) or +1 416-621-4642 (international). The replay pass code is 1148659. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.cyberark.com. About CyberArk CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across cloud and hybrid environments, and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The Company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The Company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook. Copyright © 2020 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Non-GAAP Financial Measures CyberArk believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income is helpful to our investors. These financial measures are not measures of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to gross profit, operating income or net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated as gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP operating income is calculated as operating income excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated as net income excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments allows for more meaningful comparisons of its period to period operating results. Share-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. Share based compensation expense has varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expense. The Company believes that expenses related to its acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs do not reflect the performance of its core business and impact period-to-period comparability. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CyberArk urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and the non-recurring expenses that are excluded from the guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort. Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of CyberArk’s (the “Company”) management. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response, on global and regional economies and economic activity, which may have a material impact on the demand for the Company’s solutions and on its expected revenue growth rates and costs; the Company’s ability to adjust its operations in response to any impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; difficulties predicting future financial results, including due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; the drivers of the Company’s growth may change; the Company’s ability to sell into existing and new industry verticals; the Company’s sales cycles and multiple licensing models may cause results to fluctuate; the Company’s ability to sell into existing customers; potential changes in the Company’s operating and net profit margins and the Company’s revenue growth rate; the Company’s ability to successfully find, complete, fully integrate and achieve the expected benefits of future acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to integrate and achieve the expected benefits of Idaptive; real or perceived shortcomings, defects or vulnerabilities in the Company’s solutions or internal network system; the Company’s ability to hire qualified personnel; the Company’s ability to expand its channel partnerships across existing and new geographies; the Company’s ability to further diversify its product deployments and licensing options; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 Revenues: License $ 51,284 $ 51,656 Maintenance and professional services 44,651 55,170 Total revenues 95,935 106,826 Cost of revenues: License 2,588 2,235 Maintenance and professional services 10,979 14,850 Total cost of revenues 13,567 17,085 Gross profit 82,368 89,741 Operating expenses: Research and development 16,331 21,285 Sales and marketing 41,505 51,196 General and administrative 10,905 14,689 Total operating expenses 68,741 87,170 Operating income 13,627 2,571 Financial income (expenses), net 1,421 (736 ) Income before taxes on income 15,048 1,835 Tax benefit (taxes on income) (1,371 ) 551 Net income $ 13,677 $ 2,386 Basic net income per ordinary share $ 0.37 $ 0.06 Diluted net income per ordinary share $ 0.36 $ 0.06 Shares used in computing net income per ordinary shares, basic 37,046,472 38,222,867 Shares used in computing net income per ordinary shares, diluted 38,440,461 39,309,750 Share-based Compensation Expense: Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 Cost of revenues $ 957 $ 1,803 Research and development 2,307 3,021 Sales and marketing 3,685 6,400 General and administrative 3,303 5,084 Total share-based compensation expense $ 10,252 $ 16,308 CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) December 31, March 31, 2019 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 792,363 $ 812,667 Short-term bank deposits 140,067 152,631 Marketable securities 132,412 124,517 Trade receivables 72,953 51,970 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,406 11,943 Total current assets 1,146,201 1,153,728 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 54,408 65,706 Property and equipment, net 16,472 16,427 Intangible assets, net 9,143 8,110 Goodwill 82,400 82,400 Other long-term assets 72,091 78,970 Deferred tax asset 24,451 24,863 Total long-term assets 258,965 276,476 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,405,166 $ 1,430,204 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 5,675 $ 6,172 Employees and payroll accruals 41,345 26,384 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,132 21,672 Deferred revenues 118,519 130,400 Total current liabilities 192,671 184,628 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Convertible senior notes, net 485,119 489,359 Deferred revenues 71,836 80,253 Other long-term liabilities 31,408 28,646 Total long-term liabilities 588,363 598,258 TOTAL LIABILITIES 781,034 782,886 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value 99 99 Additional paid-in capital 396,437 418,036 Accumulated other comprehensive income 818 19 Retained earnings 226,778 229,164 Total shareholders' equity 624,132 647,318 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,405,166 $ 1,430,204 CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 13,677 $ 2,386 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,778 2,479 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (10 ) (80 ) Share-based compensation 10,252 16,308 Deferred income taxes, net (1,311 ) (2,516 ) Decrease in trade receivables 13,914 20,983 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs - 4,240 Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (5,347 ) (8,160 ) Increase in trade payables 871 421 Increase in short-term and long-term deferred revenues 21,537 20,298 Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (11,797 ) (14,162 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities 1,294 (8,371 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 45,858 33,826 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in short and long term deposits (2,913 ) (12,527 ) Investment in marketable securities (35,768 ) (44,921 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 21,651 41,246 Purchase of property and equipment (2,297 ) (1,327 ) Net cash used in investing activities (19,327 ) (17,529 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (payment of) withholding tax related to employee stock plans 4,842 (799 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,918 4,806 Net cash provided by financing activities 14,760 4,007 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 41,291 20,304 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period $ 261,883 $ 792,413 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 303,174 $ 812,717 CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 Gross profit $ 82,368 $ 89,741 Plus: Share-based compensation - Maintenance & professional services 957 1,803 Amortization of intangible assets - License 1,444 936 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 84,769 $ 92,480 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income: Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 Operating income $ 13,627 $ 2,571 Plus: Share-based compensation 10,252 16,308 Amortization of intangible assets - Cost of revenues 1,444 936 Amortization of intangible assets - Sales and marketing 144 113 Acquisition related expenses - 1,610 Non-GAAP operating income $ 25,467 $ 21,538 Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income: Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 Net income $ 13,677 $ 2,386 Plus: Share-based compensation 10,252 16,308 Amortization of intangible assets - Cost of revenues 1,444 936 Amortization of intangible assets - Sales and marketing 144 113 Acquisition related expenses - 1,610 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs - 4,240 Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments (4,046 ) (6,012 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 21,471 $ 19,581 Non-GAAP net income per share Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.50 Weighted average number of shares Basic 37,046,472 38,222,867 Diluted 38,440,461 39,309,750 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005314/en/

