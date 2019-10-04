Log in
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

(CYBR)
CyberArk : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 6, 2019

10/04/2019 | 09:16am EDT

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access security, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

In conjunction with this announcement, CyberArk will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s third quarter financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 877-823-7693 (U.S.) or +1 647-689-4543 (international). The conference ID is 2039434. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one week at +1 800-585-8367 (U.S.) or +1 416-621-4642 (international). The replay pass code is 2039434. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

About CyberArk
CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access security, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across the enterprise, in the cloud and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2019 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2019
EPS Revisions
