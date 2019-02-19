Log in
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD

CyberArk : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/19/2019 | 09:07am EST

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access security, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
San Francisco
Monday, February 25, 2019
1:00 p.m. PT

JMP Securities 2019 Technology Conference
San Francisco
Tuesday, February 26, 2019
11:30 a.m. PT

KeyBanc Capital Markets 14th Annual Emerging Technology Summit
San Francisco
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
1:30 p.m. PT

The presentations will be webcast live, and an archive of the presentations will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.cyberark.com/).

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access security, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across the enterprise, in the cloud and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2019 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2019
