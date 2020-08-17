Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  CYBERDYNE Inc.    7779   JP3311530004

CYBERDYNE INC.

(7779)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CYBERDYNE : Announcement of Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2020 (IFRS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 03:28am EDT

Our company has celebrated its 15 year anniversary on June 24th, 2019. Coincidently, 2019 happened to be a milestone year in Japan, as the new Reiwa Era started in the Japanese calendar.

Since the collapse of the bubble economy, Japan has entered a long period of stagnation without finding a next step. At the same time, it has rapidly entered an aging society with a low birthrate. The global economy was also undergoing a major social change. When we look at the ranking of the world's market capitalization in 2006, when our company started to raise funds, the top 4 were large companies with a long corporate history and there was only 1 venture company. In 2018, the top 4 companies were all emerging companies that was recently incorporated.

In this way, innovation developed new areas around the world, and although this doesn't happen over night, it still led to major industrial and social changes. First it was the robot industry, then it was IT industry. We will be the next challenger bringing about the new wave of innovation. HAL for medical use became a medical device in Japan, the United States, and Europe, and is now being developed in Asia and the Middle East. In this way, we are accelerating our efforts to become an international platform.

CYBERDYNE was established in June 2004 as a university venture to solve various social problems facing the super-aged society. In order to solve various social issues in the increasingly serious situation with a declining birthrate and an aging population, we are focusing on business promotion to create the ideal future by researching, developing, manufacturing, and shipping innovative Cybernics systems, focusing on medicine, welfare, life, and the workplace, utilizing a new field 'Cybernics' that combines human resources, robots, and information.

We have also developed a variety of innovative Cybernics devices and interfaces and advanced AI-Robot products to enable early detection and prevention for health maintenance, to improve our aging workforce, and to respond to the shrinking workforce. Our products are based on a new concept of IoH/IoT technology (Internet of people and things).

Through this technology, the human nervous system, physiological system, and environmental system are connected to the supercomputer, and big data of human and things are accumulated, analyzed, and AI processed, thus accelerating the creation of a new Cybernics Industry that fuses 'Humans' with 'Cyberspace and Physical Space'.

Disclaimer

Cyberdyne Inc. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:27:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CYBERDYNE INC.
03:28aCYBERDYNE : Announcement of Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30..
PU
08/14CYBERDYNE : Consolidated Financial Results (Tanshin) for the Three Months Ended ..
PU
08/06CYBERDYNE : and AI medical device startup Aillis announces business and capital ..
PU
08/02CYBERDYNE : HAL Lumbar Type for Labor Support was used to support volunteer work..
PU
06/22CYBERDYNE : Finalized announcement on measures to prevent spreading of COVID-19 ..
PU
05/18CYBERDYNE : Announcement of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 3..
PU
2019CYBERDYNE : Notice on consigned research and development agreement with AMED to ..
PU
2019CYBERDYNE : NC3Rs selected CYBERDYNE for CRACK-IT RaTS challenge
PU
2018CYBERDYNE : Announcement on implementation of shareholder benefit program
PU
2018CYBERDYNE : Announcement on adoption of application for “Fukushima Medical..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 960 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net income 2021 -380 M -3,56 M -3,56 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -180x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 90 788 M 853 M 852 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 46,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 35,1x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart CYBERDYNE INC.
Duration : Period :
CYBERDYNE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBERDYNE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 570,00 JPY
Last Close Price 422,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshiyuki Sankai President & Representative Director
Fumiyuki Ichihashi Director & Team Leader-Information Strategy
Shinji Uga Director
Hiroaki Kawamoto Director
Kinichi Nakata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBERDYNE INC.-25.57%853
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-11.60%85 943
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-9.05%45 442
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA10.22%25 186
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS12.22%18 490
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS12.38%16 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group