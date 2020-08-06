Log in
CYBERDYNE : and AI medical device startup Aillis announces business and capital tie-up

08/06/2020 | 02:34am EDT

2020/08/06

Company:

CYBERDYNE Inc.

Name of

Yoshiyuki Sankai,

Representative:

President and CEO

Code:

7779 (Mothers Section of the Tokyo

Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Shinji Uga, Director and CFO

(Tel. +81-29-869-9981)

CYBERDYNE and AI medical device startup Aillis announces business and capital tie-up

~preventing infectious diseases by supporting innovative diagnosis technology that is accurate

and can be used in early stages ~

CYBERDYNE Inc. [Tsukuba, Ibaraki, CEO: Yoshiyuki Sankai (the "Company")] and Aillis Inc.[Chiyoda-

ku, Tokyo, CEO: Sho Okiyama ("Aillis"), developed of AI medical device, made an announcement on formation of a capital tie-up (CYBERDYNE's investment in Aillis) and a business alliance.

At the same time, Cybernics Excellence Japan Fund 1 Investment Limited Partnership (CEJ Fund) operated by CYBERDYEN's subsidiary CEJ Capital Inc. will also make an investment to Aillis.

The Company prepared "C-Startup", which is an ecosystem to induce innovation through providing technical advices, financial support and business support to start-ups with unique technologies. C-Startup was prepared to speed up the formation of the new industry of "Cybernics Industry" as an industry that will solve various social problems through fusion of "Human" + "Cyber/Physical Space".

Aillis is developing a device that would support diagnosis of influenza by AI image analysis of the throat. When a person is infected with influenza, it is known that specific follicles called influenza follicles appears in the pharynx, but only few of the experienced doctors was able to diagnosis influenza with influenza follicles. The device developed by Aillis is developed to conduct image diagnosis using AI, so it can diagnose with better accuracy and in early stage of infection in comparison to the conventional method. It is anticipated to be an effective counter measure towards infectious diseases.

The Company develops various Cybernics Technology such as HAL which could accumulate, analyze and AI process IoH/IoT Big Data (e.g. information related to brain-nerve system, vital system, physical system, behavioral system, living system and environmental system) on a Cybernics Platform. By connecting the technology of Aillis for supporting diagnosis of infectious diseases to Cybernis Platform, two companies aim to realize an innovative measure to prevent, early detect and diagnose infectious diseases such as influenza, making contribution to realizing a world where all people can live rich and healthy life.

CYBERDYNE Inc.

URL

https://www.cyberdyne.jp/english/

Founded

June 2004

Share capital

26.778 billion Japanese yen (as of March 31, 2020 : non-consolidated, Japanese GAAP)

CEO

President and CEO Yoshiyuki Sankai

Address

2-2-1Gakuen-minami, Tsukuba, Ibaraki, Japan

The Group's business is to realize "Society 5.0/5.1", a future society based on the idea of Techno- Peer-Support where human and technology live together and support each other. This goal is attained through revolutionary changes in industry and society, and The Group seeks to utilize "Cybernics Technology" (fusion and combination of systems of human, robot and information) that handles "human" + Cyberspace" + "Physical space", to create a "Cybernics Industry" for this transition following the breakthroughs of the Robotics Industry and IT Industry.

Disclaimer

Cyberdyne Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 06:33:05 UTC
