Cyberdyne : NC3Rs selected CYBERDYNE for CRACK-IT RaTS challenge

1. Background, objective and detail of the project

NC3Rs is a UK public scientific organization that aims to replace, refine and reduce animal testing in research, and holds the CRACK-IT Challenge to encourage collaboration between industry and academia to achieve this goal. CRACK-IT Challenge is composed of two phases and one of the three teams will be selected to proceed to Phase 2.

For the Project, which aims to develop and validate a handheld device for objective monitoring of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) progression in conscious small animals (either restrained or unrestrained), CYBERDYNE Europe's research proposal using Acoustic X (Photoacoustic Imaging Technology) was selected. Photoacoustic Imaging has the potential to enable early detection of RA and can reduce the number of animals involved in the new drug development cycle.

The Project is funded by the NC3Rs and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline plc and Galvani Bioelectronics. CYBERDYNE Europe will lead the project in collaboration with the Company, University of Twente (the Netherlands), VU University Medical Centre (the Netherlands) and Harvard Medical School (USA)*.

* As NC3Rs aims to support companies and institutes in Europe to promote such endeavors, the funding will not be used for work outside the

EU.