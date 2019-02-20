Log in
Cyberdyne : NC3Rs selected CYBERDYNE for CRACK-IT RaTS challenge

0
02/20/2019 | 12:19am EST

2019/02/20

Company:

CYBERDYNE, INC.

Name of

Yoshiyuki Sankai,

Representative:

President and CEO

7779 (Mothers Section of the Tokyo

Code:

Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Shinji Uga, Director and CFO

(Tel. +81-29-869-9981)

NC3Rs selected CYBERDYNE for CRACK-IT RaTS challenge

Research led by CYBERDYNE Europe GmbH ("CYBERDYNE Europe"), a subsidiary of CYBERDYNE, INC. (the "Company") using the Company's Acoustic X (Photoacoustic Imaging Technology) was selected by the National Centre for the Replacement, Refinement & Reduction of Animals in Research ("NC3Rs") for Phase 1 of their CRACK-IT RaTS challenge project (the "Project"). NC3Rs has announced consigned research contract for this research proposal submitted by CYBERDYNE Europe as follows.

  • 1. Background, objective and detail of the project

    NC3Rs is a UK public scientific organization that aims to replace, refine and reduce animal testing in research, and holds the CRACK-IT Challenge to encourage collaboration between industry and academia to achieve this goal. CRACK-IT Challenge is composed of two phases and one of the three teams will be selected to proceed to Phase 2.

    For the Project, which aims to develop and validate a handheld device for objective monitoring of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) progression in conscious small animals (either restrained or unrestrained), CYBERDYNE Europe's research proposal using Acoustic X (Photoacoustic Imaging Technology) was selected. Photoacoustic Imaging has the potential to enable early detection of RA and can reduce the number of animals involved in the new drug development cycle.

    The Project is funded by the NC3Rs and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and sponsored by GlaxoSmithKline plc and Galvani Bioelectronics. CYBERDYNE Europe will lead the project in collaboration with the Company, University of Twente (the Netherlands), VU University Medical Centre (the Netherlands) and Harvard Medical School (USA)*.

    * As NC3Rs aims to support companies and institutes in Europe to promote such endeavors, the funding will not be used for work outside the

    EU.

  • 2. Research time frame (estimate) Until June 19, 2019

  • 3. Total amount of the fund (planned)

    82,800 Great Britain Pounds (excluding EU Reverse Charge of VAT)

  • 4. Future prospects

    The fund is scheduled to be posted for the consolidated financial statement for fiscal year ending March 31 2019 and fiscal year ending March 31 2020 as "other income".

Disclaimer

Cyberdyne Inc. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 05:18:06 UTC
