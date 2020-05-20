Cybergun : FIRST DAY OF TRADING FOR POST-REVERSE SPLIT CYBERGUN SHARES

FIRST DAY OF TRADING FOR POST-REVERSE SPLIT CYBERGUN SHARES

(ALCYB / FR0013505583), ADJUSTMENT OF WARRANT TERMS AND

REDUCTION IN PAR VALUE

May 19, 2020.

Cybergun today announces the completion of the reverse stock split in accordance with the schedule published on April 6, 2020, with 1 new share equal to 3,800 old shares, and the start of trading in the resulting shares as from today.

The operation brings the Group stock price more into line with market standards and investor expectations whilst reducing share volatility.

The main features are as follows:

Number of shares covered by reverse stock split: 2,031,169;

ISIN of post-reverse split shares: FR0013505583;

Shareholders unable to obtain a number of shares equal to a multiple of 3,800 will be compensated by their financial intermediary for the remaining fractional shares within 30 days.

The entire reverse stock split operation will be carried out by Euronext Paris, as follows:

REVERSE STOCK SPLIT OPERATION First trading day for new shares 5/19/2020 Record date 5/20/2020 Allotment of new shares 5/21/2020 FRACTIONAL SHARES Beginning of fractional share compensation by financial intermediaries 5/25/2020 Deadline for fractional share compensation by financial intermediaries 6/26/2020

As a result of the reverse stock split, the exercise ratio of warrants issued by the Company is adjusted in proportion to the share par value. These adjustments shall apply as from the allotment of new shares resulting from the reverse stock split, i.e. May 21, 2020.

The new ratios are as follows: