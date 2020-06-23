CyberLink : FaceMe® Updates with New “Social Distancing” Features, including Mask Detection & Enhanced Facial Recognition Capabilities

Updated FaceMe® engine designed to assist in the post-COVID-19 economic re-opening of workplaces and public spaces

CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technologies, today announced new updates to its landmark facial recognition software development kit, FaceMe®, designed to assist with the reopening of the global economy as the world curtails the COVID-19 pandemic.

Available immediately, FaceMe®, one of the world’s most accurate facial recognition engines as deemed by the world standard NIST Facial Recognition Vendor Test, can detect whether or not individuals are wearing a face mask, and if they are wearing it properly fully covering the mouth and nose, while also being able to perform facial recognition. The features work for assorted types of masks, including but not limited to medical, cloth, fiber or N95 masks, and can do so for all faces and through various angles.

Over the next months, CyberLink will also introduce thermal body imaging and crowd counting to FaceMe®, to assist in distanced temperature detection of individuals as well as the density of people in public venues.

The FaceMe® platform can now be integrated into retail point-of-sales systems, security cameras, digital signage and other connected devices to determine that individuals in required areas are wearing a face mask, and notifying pre-designated personnel if they are not. As health officials continue to call for individuals to wear masks whenever they are in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19, facial recognition engines must evolve to help businesses, municipalities and other organizations remain compliant with these guidelines and protect people at large.

Further, the new updates to FaceMe® allow it to precisely perform facial recognition on people wearing masks and verify their credentials, enabling a wide range of “contactless solutions” such as touchless sign-in and payment, employee time and attendance tracking, and access monitoring, as well as mask compliance control within workplaces and other areas.

“It’s no question that COVID-19 has changed the way we work and live, with a timetable for a certain return to normalcy riddled with uncertainty. It is now a fact of life, alongside the idea that wearing a mask in public is essential protection to fight the virus,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “With the power of AI, FaceMe® can help ensure that we are all doing our part and wearing a mask in public while also enabling key business-oriented contactless solutions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and other diseases now, and in the future.”

FaceMe® provides an edge-based, cross platform SDK, including Windows, Linux, Android and iOS, which is suitable for IoT & AIoT hardware to deploy facial recognition, as well as software applications requiring facial recognition. Its engine is one of the most accurate in the world according to the authoritative NIST’s Facial Recognition Vendor Test. FaceMe’s® high accuracy, flexibility and security makes it the leading facial recognition engine available on the market today.

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition.

CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.

With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home.

