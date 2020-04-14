CyberLink : PowerDVD 20 Embraces Cloud Technology for an Unrivaled Media Viewing and Sharing Experience across Devices. Anytime, Anywhere.

With digital media content consumption on the rise across devices, the world’s no. 1 multimedia player delivers the seamless playback and streaming experience that today’s consumers expect and demand.

CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), today announced the release of PowerDVD 20, the latest version of its award-winning movie and media playback software. PowerDVD 20 builds on CyberLink’s cutting-edge media technology leadership and integrates a comprehensive cloud-based viewing and streaming experience for seamless enjoyment of all contents, anywhere, in their best possible quality. At home, users can share content between Wi-Fi connected PCs, TVs and devices. Remotely, they can now upload media to their personal CyberLink Cloud, allowing easy access to their videos, photos and music on any device, no matter where they are. With the ability to share media with friends and family, users enjoy a seamless, socially integrated entertainment experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005360/en/

PowerDVD 20 Embraces Cloud Technology for an Unrivaled Media Viewing and Sharing Experience across Devices. Anytime, Anywhere. (Photo: Business Wire)

Offering a cross-device media experience has never been more relevant. Over 80% of consumers now have two or more connected devices, and one-third have up to five or more. By syncing with CyberLink Cloud, PowerDVD 20 offers a complete cross-device experience. Users can pause media on one device and continue watching on other PCs or mobile devices right where they left off. PowerDVD 20 also extends cross-device integration to friends and family. It is as simple as sharing a link that allows them to view the content on their browser. PowerDVD 20 is the perfect choice for groups of people wishing to build a shared cloud-streaming collection and is enabling increasingly popular virtual movie viewing parties.

“Recognized as the world’s number one movie and media player, PowerDVD has a long history of pioneering multimedia playback features and functionalities to our millions of users,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “With the integration of CyberLink Cloud, PowerDVD 20 enables users to build and share their media collections, and watch content seamlessly anywhere, anytime and on any device.”

CyberLink is also proud to announce the release of CyberLink PowerPlayer 365. A competitively priced all-in-one media player and a personal media server with all the features of PowerDVD 20 – such as casting, YouTube pin, and even support for VR and 360 content. CyberLink PowerPlayer 365 differs only from PowerDVD 20, with the latter extending media playback support to DVD and Blu-ray discs.

In addition to offering a new cross-device playback and sharing experience, PowerDVD 20 benefits from a number of new features such as a comprehensive information and artwork database, and unique AI-based facial recognition capabilities. And it continues to guarantee better-than-original audio and video playback for Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, as well as major file formats and codecs, and 360˚ video. PowerDVD 20 users can also enjoy spatial audio support for 360˚ videos, making VR video feel as realistic as being there in person. PowerDVD 20 is available in a variety of subscription and perpetual options.

CyberLink PowerDVD 20 Availability

PowerDVD 20 is available for purchase from CyberLink’s online store.

Version Pricing

PowerDVD 365: US$54.99/12 months

PowerDVD 20 Ultra: US$99.99

PowerDVD 20 Pro: US$79.99

PowerDVD 20 Standard: US$59.99

CyberLink PowerPlayer 365 US$39.99/12 months, US$9.99/ per month

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition.

CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.

With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home.

For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com

