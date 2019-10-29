CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, will be demonstrating AIoT solutions powered by FaceMe®, the company’s award-winning facial recognition solution, at the world's leading IoT conference, IoT Tech Expo in Silicon Valley, CA, November 13th-14th, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005262/en/

CyberLink Showcases FaceMe® AI Facial Recognition Solution at IoT Tech Expo 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, security, public safety, banking and smart home. It yields up to a 99.82% accuracy rate over Labeled Faces in the Wild (LFW) database. In the latest Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), CyberLink has ranked 12th among all participants in FRVT 1:1 (WILD 1E-4), confirming that FaceMe® is a world-leading facial recognition engine. FaceMe® offers cross-platform capabilities on Windows, Linux, Android and iOS, for a variety of edge devices and different hardware configurations, such as security systems, retail store cameras, access control, smart door bells, and service robots.

“FaceMe® is designed to remove barriers and make facial recognition a widely deployed technology by software developers, device makers and solution integrators,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CyberLink’s founder and CEO. “Its flexibility, precision and lightning fast speed enable quick integration to virtually any IoT solutions involving human-machine interaction.”

You are invited to join Dr. Huang’s IoT Tech Expo’s session entitled “AI-Driven IoT at the Edge.” Jau will share insights derived from CyberLink’s successful deployment of edge-based AI facial recognition in a number of IoT areas, across devices, platforms and industries. The presentation, which is part of the Convergent Technology Solutions track, will be held on Wednesday, November 13th at 12:30 PM.

Come meet CyberLink’s FaceMe® team at the IoT Tech Expo at stand #532 in Santa Clara’s Convention Center, in the Silicon Valley. You will see demos of FaceMe® and learn how your business can be transformed by enabling facial recognition for authentication, access control, safety, security, and visitor analytics.

For more information about FaceMe®, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com/FaceMe.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition.

CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.

With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home.

For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2018 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005262/en/