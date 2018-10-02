Log in
CyberOptics® Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) will hold its conference call to review operating results for the third quarter of 2018 on October 24 at 9:00am Eastern. The third quarter earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

10/02/2018 | 04:27pm CEST

CyberOptics Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for October 24

Minneapolis, Minnesota - October 2, 2018 - CyberOptics® Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions will hold its conference call to review operating results for the third quarter of 2018 on October 24 at 9:00am Eastern. The third quarter earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

  • Investors can access the live call by dialing toll-free 1-877-260-1479 prior to the start of the call and providing the conference ID: 5362825.

  • A webcast of the live conference call, which will be archived for 30 days, can be heard by visiting the investor relations section of the CyberOptics website, www.cyberoptics.com.

  • A replay of the call, available one hour after the call, can be accessed by dialing 1-888-203-1112 and providing conference ID: 5362825. The replay will be available for 30 days following the call.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics' sensors are used in SMT, semiconductor and metrology markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

www.cyberoptics.com

For additional information contact:

CyberOptics Corporation, Minneapolis Jeff Bertelsen, Chief Financial Officer 763-542-5000

CyberOptics Corporation, Minneapolis Carla Furanna, Director of Marketing 952-820-5837

Disclaimer

CyberOptics Corporation published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 14:26:11 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 61,9 M
EBIT 2018 2,38 M
Net income 2018 2,04 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 70,88
P/E ratio 2019 33,28
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,29x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,00x
Capitalization 141 M
Managers
NameTitle
Subodh K. Kulkarni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Selzer Chairman
Jeffrey A. Bertelsen Chief Financial & Operating Officer, Secretary
Timothy A. Skunes Vice President-Technology & Business Development
Irene M. Qualters Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION33.87%141
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%45 266
AMPHENOL7.60%28 374
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-42.01%12 692
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%9 238
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%8 547
