CyberOptics® Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) will hold its conference call to review operating results for the first quarter of 2019 on April 24 at 4:30pm Eastern. The first quarter earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

04/03/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

CyberOptics First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for April 24

Minneapolis, Minnesota - April 3, 2019 - CyberOptics® Corporation(NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision3D sensing technology solutions will hold its conference call to review operating results for the first quarter of 2019 on April 24 at 4:30pm Eastern. The first quarter earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

Investors can access the live call by dialing toll-free855-719-5012 prior to the start of the call and providing the conference ID: 6330365.

A webcast of the live conference call, which will be archived for 30 days, can be heard by visiting the investor relations section of the CyberOptics website, www.cyberoptics.com.

A replay of the call, available one hour after the call, can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and providing conference ID: 6330365. The replay will be available for 30 days following the call.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics' sensors are used in SMT, semiconductor and metrology markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

For additional information contact:

CyberOptics Corporation, Minneapolis Jeff Bertelsen, Chief Financial Officer 763-542-5000

CyberOptics Corporation, Minneapolis Carla Furanna, Head of Global Marketing 952-820-5837

Disclaimer

CyberOptics Corporation published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 21:06:03 UTC
