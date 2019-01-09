CyberOptics Corporation : to Participate in 2019 Needham Growth Conference

CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions, is scheduled to present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2019 at 2:50 PM ET at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.

Investors can listen to a live webcast and obtain the CyberOptics investor presentation by accessing the investor relations section of the CyberOptics website at www.cyberoptics.com.

CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics’ sensors are used in SMT, semiconductor and metrology markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

