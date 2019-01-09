CyberOptics Corporation : to Participate in 2019 Needham Growth Conference

CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq: CYBE), a leading global developer and
manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions, is
scheduled to present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on
January 16, 2019 at 2:50 PM ET at the Lotte New York Palace in New York
City.
Investors can listen to a live webcast and obtain the CyberOptics
investor presentation by accessing the investor relations section of the
CyberOptics website at www.cyberoptics.com.
About CyberOptics
CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com)
is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D
sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics’ sensors are used in SMT,
semiconductor and metrology markets to significantly improve yields and
productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the company
has strategically established itself as a global leader in high
precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its
penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis,
Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its
facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005228/en/