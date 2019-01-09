Log in
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION (CYBE)
    
CyberOptics Corporation : to Participate in 2019 Needham Growth Conference

01/09/2019 | 09:06am EST

CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions, is scheduled to present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2019 at 2:50 PM ET at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.

Investors can listen to a live webcast and obtain the CyberOptics investor presentation by accessing the investor relations section of the CyberOptics website at www.cyberoptics.com.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics’ sensors are used in SMT, semiconductor and metrology markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 63,4 M
EBIT 2018 3,00 M
Net income 2018 2,38 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 55,12
P/E ratio 2019 29,34
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,84x
Capitalization 133 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,7 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Subodh K. Kulkarni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Selzer Chairman
Jeffrey A. Bertelsen Chief Financial & Operating Officer, Secretary
Timothy A. Skunes Vice President-Technology & Business Development
Irene M. Qualters Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION6.64%133
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%30 881
AMPHENOL-3.58%23 540
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%8 370
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-7.26%6 564
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%3 784
