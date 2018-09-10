CyberOptics : Customers worldwide are using the SQ3000 3D multi-function inspection and measurement system to improve yields, quality and operational efficiencies in their manufacturing facilities.

CyberOptics Will Demonstrate the Multi-Function SQ3000™ System Powered by

MRS Technology at productronica India

Minneapolis, Minnesota - September 2018 - CyberOptics® Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, will demonstrate the MRS-Enabled SQ3000 with multi-process capabilities including 3D AOI, SPI and CMM applications at productronica India at theBIEC - Bengaluru International Exhibition Center,Sept. 26-28, 2018 in the Maxim SMT Booth PA 41, Hall # 3.

The SQ3000 offers a combination of unmatched accuracy and speed with the industry-leading Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS) sensor technology that meticulously identifies and rejects reflections caused by shiny components and surfaces. Effective suppression of multiple reflections is critical for highly accurate measurement, making the proprietary MRS technology an ideal solution for a wide range of applications with exacting requirements.

The Ultra-High Resolution (UHR) MRS sensor enhances the SQ3000 platform, delivering superior inspection performance, ideally suited for the 0201 metric process and micro-electronic applications where an even greater degree of accuracy and inspection reliability is critical.

The SQ3000, deemed best-in-class, has been widely used for 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) and can now be used for 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) for the best accuracy, repeatability and reproducibility - even on the smallest paste deposits. Combined with the award-winning, easy-to-use software, solder paste inspection has reached a new level of precision for the most stringent requirements.

Additionally, the SQ3000 can be used to attain highly accurate coordinate measurements faster than a traditional Coordinate Measurement Machine (CMM) - in seconds, not hours. The world's first in-line CMM includes a comprehensive software suite for use in industrial metrology, semiconductor, microelectronics and SMT applications.

Customers worldwide are using the SQ3000 3D multi-function inspection and measurement system to improve yields, quality and operational efficiencies in their manufacturing facilities.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics' sensors are used in SMT, semiconductor and metrology markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edgetechnologies, the company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

Statements regarding the company's anticipated performance are forward-looking and therefore involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: market conditions in the global SMT and semiconductor capital equipment industries; the timing of orders and shipments of our products, particularly our 3D MRS-enabled AOI systems; increasing price competition and price pressure on our product sales, particularly our SMT systems; the level of orders from our OEM customers; the availability of parts required to meet customer orders; unanticipated product development challenges; the effect of world events on our sales, the majority of which are from foreign customers; rapid changes in technology in the electronics markets; product introductions and pricing by our competitors; the success of our 3D technology initiatives; the market acceptance of our SQ3000 3D CMM system, mid-end semiconductor inspection sensors and CyberGage360 product; costly and time consuming litigation with third parties related to intellectual property infringement; and other factors set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

