CyberOptics : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for February 19

02/18/2020 | 09:13am EST

CyberOptics® Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions will hold its conference call to review operating results for the fourth quarter of 2019 on February 19th at 4:30pm Eastern. The fourth quarter earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

  • Investors can access the live call by dialing toll-free 800-347-6311 prior to the start of the call and providing the conference ID: 6708209.
  • A webcast of the live conference call, which will be archived for 30 days, can be heard by visiting the investor relations section of the CyberOptics website, www.cyberoptics.com.

A replay of the call, available one hour after the call, can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and providing conference ID: 6708209. The replay will be available for 30 days following the call.

About CyberOptics
CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics’ sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor capital equipment markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.


© Business Wire 2020
