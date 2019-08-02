Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CyberOptics Corporation    CYBE

CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION

(CYBE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CyberOptics : MRS-Enabled SQ3000 Multi-Function System is Adopted for Inspection and Metrology of Rohinni's Micro LED Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 12:45pm EDT
[Attachment]

'The unmatched performance and versatility of the system make it the perfect solution for our challenging application needs and stringent quality requirements.' Matthew Gerber, CEO, Rohinni.

CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high precision 3D sensing technology solutions, today announced that CyberOptics' Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS)-Enabled SQ3000 multi-function system for Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) and Coordinate Measurements (CMM) is being used for the inspection and measurement of proprietary Rohinni micro LED-based technology.

Micro LEDs developed using Rohinni's technology can be deployed in consumer electronic devices, automotive applications and outdoor signage, among other applications. The disruptive technology enables products that are brighter, thinner, lighter and more dynamic than those currently on the market, with lower power consumption than LCD or OLED.

Learn more about Rohinni.

CyberOptics' SQ3000 multi-function system is used for six critical in-line production process locations including incoming quality inspection of the flexible circuits, solder paste inspection, pre and post reflow AOI, coordinate measurements post placement of the LED die and final test.

'We are happy to use the SQ3000 in our line solution to inspect various process steps because of its higher speed, higher resolution and higher accuracy with the in-line CMM capability,' said Matthew Gerber, CEO, Rohinni. 'The unmatched performance and versatility of the system make it the perfect solution for our challenging application needs and stringent quality requirements.'

'We are pleased to be chosen for the inspection and metrology of Rohinni's disruptive micro LED technology,' said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics. 'The innovation behind this flexible and thin lighting technology is extraordinary.'

The 3D SQ3000 all-in-one system can identify critical defects and measure critical parameters, providing a superior process control solution to improve yields, quality and operational efficiencies in manufacturing facilities. In addition to AOI and SPI applications, highly accurate coordinate measurements can be attained faster than a traditional Coordinate Measurement Machine (CMM) - in seconds, not hours. The world's first high speed, in-line CMM includes an extensive software suite for metrology grade measurement on all critical points.

View Press Release

CyberOptics Corporation
Technology Leadership. Global Solutions.
More CyberOptics News »

Disclaimer

CyberOptics Corporation published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 16:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
12:45pCYBEROPTICS : MRS-Enabled SQ3000 Multi-Function System is Adopted for Inspection..
PU
08/01CYBEROPTICS : reg; MRS-Enabled SQ3000™ Multi-Function System is Adopted fo..
BU
07/24CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ : CYBE) today announced that its Board of Direct..
PU
07/24CYBEROPTICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24CYBEROPTICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
07/24CYBEROPTICS : Announces $3 Million Share Repurchase Authorization
BU
07/24CYBEROPTICS : Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
07/23CYBEROPTICS : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for July 24
BU
07/17CYBEROPTICS® CORPORATION (NASDAQ : CYBE), a leading global developer and manufac..
PU
07/17CYBEROPTICS : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for July 24
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 56,0 M
EBIT 2019 0,60 M
Net income 2019 0,67 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 189x
P/E ratio 2020 53,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,68x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,54x
Capitalization 94,2 M
Chart CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CyberOptics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,67  $
Last Close Price 13,26  $
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Subodh K. Kulkarni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Selzer Chairman
Jeffrey A. Bertelsen Chief Financial & Operating Officer, Secretary
Timothy A. Skunes Vice President-Technology & Business Development
Irene M. Qualters Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION-23.71%94
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%34 658
AMPHENOL CORPORATION12.07%27 008
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%16 895
IPG PHOTONICS11.19%6 699
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-6.71%6 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group