CyberOptics : MRS-Enabled SQ3000 Multi-Function System is Adopted for Inspection and Metrology of Rohinni's Micro LED Technology

CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high precision 3D sensing technology solutions, today announced that CyberOptics' Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS)-Enabled SQ3000 multi-function system for Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) and Coordinate Measurements (CMM) is being used for the inspection and measurement of proprietary Rohinni micro LED-based technology.

Micro LEDs developed using Rohinni's technology can be deployed in consumer electronic devices, automotive applications and outdoor signage, among other applications. The disruptive technology enables products that are brighter, thinner, lighter and more dynamic than those currently on the market, with lower power consumption than LCD or OLED.

CyberOptics' SQ3000 multi-function system is used for six critical in-line production process locations including incoming quality inspection of the flexible circuits, solder paste inspection, pre and post reflow AOI, coordinate measurements post placement of the LED die and final test.

'We are happy to use the SQ3000 in our line solution to inspect various process steps because of its higher speed, higher resolution and higher accuracy with the in-line CMM capability,' said Matthew Gerber, CEO, Rohinni. 'The unmatched performance and versatility of the system make it the perfect solution for our challenging application needs and stringent quality requirements.'

'We are pleased to be chosen for the inspection and metrology of Rohinni's disruptive micro LED technology,' said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics. 'The innovation behind this flexible and thin lighting technology is extraordinary.'

The 3D SQ3000 all-in-one system can identify critical defects and measure critical parameters, providing a superior process control solution to improve yields, quality and operational efficiencies in manufacturing facilities. In addition to AOI and SPI applications, highly accurate coordinate measurements can be attained faster than a traditional Coordinate Measurement Machine (CMM) - in seconds, not hours. The world's first high speed, in-line CMM includes an extensive software suite for metrology grade measurement on all critical points.

