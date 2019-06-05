Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CyberOptics Corporation    CYBE

CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION

(CYBE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CyberOptics : New AVLS3 with CyberSpectrum™ Software and New NanoResolution MRS Sensor at SEMICON West

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 03:43pm EDT

CyberOptics® will exhibit at SEMICON West, July 9-11, 2019 in booth #5769 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. During the show, the company will launch its new WaferSense® Auto Vibration and Leveling Sensor™ (AVLS3) with CyberSpectrum software. Semiconductor fabs and OEMs value the accuracy, precision and versatility of the WaferSense AVLS3 - The most efficient and effective wireless measurement device for leveling and vibration.

At only 3.5mm, AVLS3 can travel with ease to most fab locations where a wafer travels. The Chemically Hardened Glass (CHG) substrate enables smooth wafer handling and improved vacuum chucking.

With long-range wireless capability, AVLS3 combined with new, easy-to-use CyberSpectrum software, collects and displays both leveling and vibration data simultaneously for fast equipment set-up, alignment and real-time equipment diagnostics.

'Engineers In the front-end of the fab can speed equipment qualification, shorten equipment maintenance cycles, lower equipment maintenance expenses and enhance process uniformity,' said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics Corporation, 'As with other WaferSense devices widely used across fabs world-wide, AVLS3 can significantly improve yields and tool uptime.'

Additionally, for mid-end and advanced packaging inspection and measurement, CyberOptics will demonstrate the new proprietary NanoResolution Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS) sensor technology that meticulously identifies and rejects multiple reflections caused by shiny components and mirror-like surfaces. Effective suppression of multiple reflections is critical for highly accurate measurements.

[Attachment]

Offering an unparalleled combination of high accuracy, high resolution and speed, MRS sensors are widely used for inspection and measurement in the SMT, semiconductor and metrology markets. The new 3- micron NanoResolution MRS sensor enables metrology grade accuracy with superior 100% 2D and 3D inspection performance for features as small as 25-micron.

Further, it is two to three times faster than alternate solutions in the marketplace. With data processing speeds in excess of 75 million 3D points per second, the NanoResolution MRS sensor delivers throughput greater than 25 wafers (300mm) per hour. 100% 2D and 3D inspection can be completed simultaneously at high speed, versus an alternate, slow method that requires two separate scans for 2D and 3D, and only a sampling of a few dies of the 25 wafers.

This best-in-class MRS sensor technology is ideally suited for the inspection of CPU sockets, IC package, solder balls and bumps, copper pillars, and other advanced packaging and mid-end semiconductor applications where high precision and speed are needed.

CyberOptics Corporation
Technology Leadership. Global Solutions.
More CyberOptics News »

Disclaimer

CyberOptics Corporation published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 19:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
03:43pCYBEROPTICS : New AVLS3 with CyberSpectrum™ Software and New NanoResolutio..
PU
06/04CYBEROPTICS : to Launch New AVLS3 with CyberSpectrum™ Software and New Nan..
BU
05/17CYBEROPTICS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/15CYBEROPTICS : Corporation to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/08CYBEROPTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
04/26CYBEROPTICS : Recognized with Four Awards at Nepcon China 2019
PU
04/26CYBEROPTICS : Recognized with Two EM Asia Innovation Awards
BU
04/25CYBEROPTICS : Receives Two SMT China Vision Awards for MRS-Enabled Systems durin..
BU
04/24CYBEROPTICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/24CYBEROPTICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 67,1 M
EBIT 2019 4,34 M
Net income 2019 3,57 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,32
P/E ratio 2020 25,89
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capitalization 111 M
Chart CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CyberOptics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,0 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Subodh K. Kulkarni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Selzer Chairman
Jeffrey A. Bertelsen Chief Financial & Operating Officer, Secretary
Timothy A. Skunes Vice President-Technology & Business Development
Irene M. Qualters Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION-13.73%108
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%32 355
AMPHENOL CORPORATION10.55%26 032
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%12 976
IPG PHOTONICS11.75%6 728
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-9.57%6 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About