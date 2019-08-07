Log in
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION

(CYBE)
CyberOptics : Receives $1.3 Million Order for MRS-Enabled SQ3000™ Multi-Function Systems to Be Used for Inspection and Metrology of Micro LED-Based Technology

08/07/2019

 

CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high precision 3D sensing technology solutions, today announced that it has received an order valued at approximately $1.3 million for Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS)-enabled SQ3000 Multi-Function systems for Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) and Coordinate Measurements (CMM). The systems, which will be used in the scale up for production of Micro LED-based technology, are expected to ship through the second quarter of 2020.

About CyberOptics
CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics’ sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor capital equipment markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

Statements regarding the Company’s anticipated performance are forward-looking and therefore involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: market conditions in the global SMT and semiconductor capital equipment industries; the timing of orders and shipments of our products, particularly our 3D MRS-enabled AOI systems; increasing price competition and price pressure on our product sales, particularly our SMT systems; the level of orders from our OEM customers; the availability of parts required to meet customer orders; unanticipated product development challenges; the effect of world events on our sales, the majority of which are from foreign customers; rapid changes in technology in the electronics and semiconductor markets; product introductions and pricing by our competitors; the success of our 3D technology initiatives; the market acceptance of our SQ3000 3D CMM system, products for semiconductor wafer level and advanced packaging inspection and metrology and CyberGage360 product; costly and time consuming litigation with third parties related to intellectual property infringement; and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 56,0 M
EBIT 2019 0,60 M
Net income 2019 0,67 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 188x
P/E ratio 2020 52,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,67x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,52x
Capitalization 93,5 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,67  $
Last Close Price 13,15  $
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Subodh K. Kulkarni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Selzer Chairman
Jeffrey A. Bertelsen Chief Financial & Operating Officer, Secretary
Timothy A. Skunes Vice President-Technology & Business Development
Irene M. Qualters Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION-25.87%93
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%32 238
AMPHENOL CORPORATION7.71%25 958
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%15 623
IPG PHOTONICS4.21%6 385
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-17.27%5 791
