CyberOptics : Receives New Orders for Memory Module and Micro LED Inspection and Metrology Systems

CyberOptics Corporation® (Nasdaq: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high precision 3D sensing technology solutions, today announced that it has received orders valued at approximately $2.8 million for its 2D MX600™ system for post-singulation inspection of memory modules. CyberOptics presently anticipates that these orders will become revenue in the third quarter of 2020.

In addition, CyberOptics has also received an order valued at approximately $1.2 million for its Multi-Reflection Suppression™ (MRS™) enabled SQ3000™ Multi-Function systems for Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) and Coordinate Measurements (CMM). The systems, which will be used in the scale up for production of micro LED-based technology, are expected to become revenue in the second quarter of 2020. CyberOptics anticipates that it will receive additional orders for its SQ3000 Multi-Function systems for inspection and metrology related to micro LED technology as 2020 progresses.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics’ sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

Statements regarding the Company’s anticipated performance are forward-looking and therefore involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: market conditions in the global SMT and semiconductor capital equipment industries; trade relations between the United States and other countries; the timing of orders and shipments of our products, particularly our 3D MRS-enabled AOI systems; increasing price competition and price pressure on our product sales, particularly our SMT systems; the level of orders from our OEM customers; the availability of parts required to meet customer orders; unanticipated product development challenges; the effect of world events on our sales, the majority of which are from foreign customers; rapid changes in technology in the electronics and semiconductor markets; product introductions and pricing by our competitors; the success of our 3D technology initiatives; the market acceptance of our SQ3000 Multi-Function inspection and measurement systems and products for semiconductor advanced packaging inspection and metrology; costly and time consuming litigation with third parties related to intellectual property infringement; the negative impact on our customers and suppliers due to pandemics (including the current coronavirus outbreak) and the corresponding negative effects on our revenue and operating results; and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

