CyberOptics : SQ3000™ for AOI, SPI and CMM at NEPCON China

CyberOptics® will demonstrate the MRS-Enabled 3D SQ3000 with multi-process capabilities including 3D AOI, SPI and CMM applications in Booth # 1E52 and 1E54 at NEPCON China, scheduled to take place April 24-26, 2019 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

The SQ3000, deemed best-in-class, has been widely used for 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) and can be used for 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) for the best accuracy, repeatability and reproducibility - even on the smallest paste deposits.

Additionally, the SQ3000 can be used to attain highly accurate coordinate measurements faster than a traditional Coordinate Measurement Machine (CMM) - in seconds, not hours. The world's first inline CMM includes a comprehensive software suite for use in industrial metrology, semiconductor, microelectronics and SMT applications.

'Customers worldwide have been rapidly adopting the SQ3000 and recognizing it as the premier process control solution, particularly for the most challenging applications,' said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics. 'The MRS-enabled multi-function system can identify critical defects and measure critical parameters, in order to fix what can be found and control what can be measured. Ultimately, we're enabling significant improvements in yields, quality and operational efficiencies in their manufacturing facilities.'

The SQ3000 offers a combination of unmatched accuracy and speed with the industry-leading MultiReflection Suppression (MRS) sensor technology that meticulously identifies and rejects reflections caused by shiny components and surfaces. Effective suppression of multiple reflections is critical for highly accurate measurement, making the proprietary MRS technology an ideal solution for a wide range of applications with exacting requirements.

