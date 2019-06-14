Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CyberOptics Corporation    CYBE

CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION

(CYBE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CyberOptics : to Present ‘High Precision Sensing Technology for Semiconductor Inspection and Measurement' at SEMICON West

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

CyberOptics® Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, will present at SEMICON West, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA on July 10 in the North Hall E, Room 20 at 11:25am. The company will also exhibit at the show in booth #5769.

Tim Skunes, VP of R&D at CyberOptics, will present the technical paper 'High precision sensing technology for semiconductor inspection and measurement applications.' The semiconductor packaging industry continues to advance, with new designs adding more layers, finer features and more I/O channels for higher bandwidth and lower power consumption. In addition to the increased complexity, shiny and mirror-like surfaces present inspection challenges.

For mid-end and advanced packaging inspection and measurement, CyberOptics will demonstrate the new proprietary NanoResolution Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS) sensor technology that meticulously identifies and rejects multiple reflections caused by shiny components and mirror-like features. Effective suppression of multiple reflections is critical for highly accurate measurements.

Offering an unparalleled combination of high accuracy, high resolution and speed, MRS sensors are widely used for inspection and measurement in the SMT, semiconductor and metrology markets. The new 3- micron NanoResolution MRS sensor enables metrology grade accuracy with superior 100% 2D and 3D inspection performance for features as small as 25-micron.

Further, it is two to three times faster than alternate solutions in the marketplace. With data processing speeds in excess of 75 million 3D points per second, the NanoResolution MRS sensor delivers throughput greater than 25 wafers (300mm) per hour. 100% 2D and 3D inspection can be completed simultaneously at high speed, versus an alternate, slow method that requires two separate scans for 2D and 3D, and only a sampling of a few dies of the 25 wafers.

This best-in-class MRS sensor technology is ideally suited for the inspection of CPU sockets, IC package, solder balls and bumps, copper pillars, and other advanced packaging and mid-end semiconductor applications where high precision and speed are needed to improve yields, throughput and process control.
[Attachment]

CyberOptics Corporation
Technology Leadership. Global Solutions.
More CyberOptics News »

Disclaimer

CyberOptics Corporation published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 19:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
03:14pCYBEROPTICS : to Present ‘High Precision Sensing Technology for Semiconduc..
PU
06/12MERGING OF TWO MARKETS : SMT & Semiconductor
PU
06/05CYBEROPTICS : New AVLS3 with CyberSpectrum™ Software and New NanoResolutio..
PU
06/04CYBEROPTICS : to Launch New AVLS3 with CyberSpectrum™ Software and New Nan..
BU
05/17CYBEROPTICS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/15CYBEROPTICS : Corporation to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/08CYBEROPTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
04/26CYBEROPTICS : Recognized with Four Awards at Nepcon China 2019
PU
04/26CYBEROPTICS : Recognized with Two EM Asia Innovation Awards
BU
04/25CYBEROPTICS : Receives Two SMT China Vision Awards for MRS-Enabled Systems durin..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 67,1 M
EBIT 2019 4,34 M
Net income 2019 3,57 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 33,20
P/E ratio 2020 26,60
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,56x
Capitalization 114 M
Chart CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CyberOptics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,0 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Subodh K. Kulkarni President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Selzer Chairman
Jeffrey A. Bertelsen Chief Financial & Operating Officer, Secretary
Timothy A. Skunes Vice President-Technology & Business Development
Irene M. Qualters Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION-8.34%108
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%32 355
AMPHENOL CORPORATION19.59%26 032
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%12 976
IPG PHOTONICS21.20%6 728
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC-6.05%6 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About