CYBERSPACE VITA INC
GSRX Industries Inc. Receives Pre-Qualification for New Green Spirit RX Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary in Puerto Rico

09/10/2018 | 01:26pm CEST

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX) (“GSRX” or, the “Company”), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Project 1493 LLC, has received pre-qualification for a new Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensary in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The island's cannabis law includes a reciprocity policy that allows dispensaries to serve patients visiting the island that hold medical cannabis cards issued by their home state.  GSRX currently operates Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensaries in Dorado, Carolina and the Hato Rey neighborhood of San Juan.  The Company has five more locations that are under construction or near completion in Puerto Rico, located in Isla Verde, San Juan, Fajardo and Bayamón, and recently announced receipt of pre-qualification for a location in Old San Juan.  The Company also owns and operates The Green Room, a cannabis dispensary in Point Arena, California.

The new pre-qualified application is for a Green Spirit RX dispensary at Ashford Ave. #1022, Units 5 and 6, San Juan 00907, in San Juan’s Condado neighborhood.  Restaurants and nightlife abound in Condado, one of Puerto Rico’s most popular beachfront destinations for tourists and locals alike, and the neighborhood is home to world-class hotels, including the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, Serafina Beach Hotel and La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort.

About GSRX Industries Inc. 
GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating retail cannabis dispensaries, and is in the process of expanding its business to include the cultivation, extraction, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products.  To date, GSRX has acquired and operates four cannabis dispensaries in California and Puerto Rico, and has acquired four additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are currently under construction and expected to open later this year. 

Websites:
Green Spirit RX https://www.greenspiritrx.com/
Spirulinex  https://www.spirulinex.com
Sunset Connect https://www.sunsetconnect.co

Instagram:
Spirulinex https://www.instagram.com/spirulinex/
Sunset Connect https://www.instagram.com/sunsetconnect/
The Green Room https://www.instagram.com/greenroommendo/

Facebook:
Green Spirit RX (Puerto Rico) https://www.facebook.com/Green-Spirit-Rx-746194692378429/
Spirulinex https://www.facebook.com/spirulinex/
The Green Room https://www.facebook.com/greenroommendo/

Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

Contact:
Paul Gendreau
PGPR
paul@pgprmedia.com
678-807-7945 

Logo.png


