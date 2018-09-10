GSRX Industries Inc. Receives Pre-Qualification for New Green Spirit RX Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary in Puerto Rico

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX) (“GSRX” or, the “Company”), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Project 1493 LLC, has received pre-qualification for a new Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensary in San Juan, Puerto Rico.



The island's cannabis law includes a reciprocity policy that allows dispensaries to serve patients visiting the island that hold medical cannabis cards issued by their home state. GSRX currently operates Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensaries in Dorado, Carolina and the Hato Rey neighborhood of San Juan. The Company has five more locations that are under construction or near completion in Puerto Rico, located in Isla Verde, San Juan, Fajardo and Bayamón, and recently announced receipt of pre-qualification for a location in Old San Juan. The Company also owns and operates The Green Room, a cannabis dispensary in Point Arena, California.

The new pre-qualified application is for a Green Spirit RX dispensary at Ashford Ave. #1022, Units 5 and 6, San Juan 00907, in San Juan’s Condado neighborhood. Restaurants and nightlife abound in Condado, one of Puerto Rico’s most popular beachfront destinations for tourists and locals alike, and the neighborhood is home to world-class hotels, including the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, Serafina Beach Hotel and La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort.

About GSRX Industries Inc.

GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating retail cannabis dispensaries, and is in the process of expanding its business to include the cultivation, extraction, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. To date, GSRX has acquired and operates four cannabis dispensaries in California and Puerto Rico, and has acquired four additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are currently under construction and expected to open later this year.

