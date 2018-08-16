GSRX Industries Inc. Requests Final Inspection of Pre-Qualified Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary in San Juan

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX) (“GSRX” or the “Company”) announced today that it has requested final inspection of its pre-qualified medicinal cannabis dispensary located in San Juan. Once the dispensary passes inspection and the DHPR issues the requisite Occupational License for Establishment, the Company will be ready to begin operations.



The new Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensary will be the Company’s fourth fully-operating location in Puerto Rico. It is located at 509 Av. Andalucia, San Juan, Puerto Rico 00920, a commercial area situated between Av. Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Av. Jesús Toribo Piñero. The dispensary is a safe, secure and beautifully appointed space where patients will be afforded both private consultation and a wide assortment of medicinal cannabis products for purchase. The dispensary is located within walking distance of the city’s Tito Puente Amphitheatre and Luis Muñoz Marin Park, and is a short drive from Plaza las Americas mall and Hiram Bithorn baseball stadium.

There are currently three Green Spirit RX locations operating in Puerto Rico – in Dorado, Carolina, and Hato Rey, the most heavily populated district of San Juan. In addition to the location at Av. Andalucia in San Juan, the Company has four more locations that are currently under construction or near completion in Puerto Rico, located in Isla Verde, Fajardo, Bayamón, and Old San Juan. GSRX also recently received pre-qualified licenses for cannabis manufacturing and transportation, which allows for at-home patient delivery, in Puerto Rico. The Company also owns and operates The Green Room, a cannabis dispensary in Point Arena, California.

GSRX recently announced financial results for second quarter 2018, which cited record revenue for the Company (GSRX Second Quarter Financial Results).

About GSRX Industries Inc.

GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating retail cannabis dispensaries, and is in the process of expanding its business to include the cultivation, extraction, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. To date, GSRX has acquired and operates four cannabis dispensaries in California and Puerto Rico, including The Green Room in Point Arena, CA.

Follow us on Instagram:

Green Spirit RX (Puerto Rico) https://www.instagram.com/greenspiritrx/

Spirulinex https://www.instagram.com/spirulinex/

Sunset Connect https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/sunsetconnect/

Green Spirit Essentials https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/greenspiritessentials/

The Green Room https://www.instagram.com/explore/locations/504270803090625/the-green-room/

Follow us on Facebook:

Green Spirit RX (Puerto Rico) https://www.facebook.com/GreenSpiritRx/

Spirulinex https://www.facebook.com/spirulinex/

The Green Room https://www.facebook.com/greenroommendo/



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

Contact:

Paul Gendreau

PGPR

paul@pgprmedia.com

678-807-7945



