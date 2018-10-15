Green Spirit RX Named One of Puerto Rico’s Best Dispensaries by Leafly

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX) (“GSRX” or, the “Company”), announced today that the Company’s Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensary in Dorado, Puerto Rico has been named one of the Caribbean’s best by Leafly, the world’s leading cannabis website. With 15 million monthly visitors and 40 million page views across its website and mobile applications, Leafly regularly publishes user ratings and reviews for different cannabis strains and cannabis dispensaries.



In the October 10 feature entitled “Caribbean Dispensaries: Puerto Rico’s and Jamaica’s Best Stops,” Leafly reports that “With rotating deals and a solid 5-star rating, Green Spirit RX in Dorado manages high-quality products with customer care. Load up at this dispensary before catching a movie at the Caribbean Cinemas of Dorado next door.” The Leafly feature recommends a total of three dispensaries in Jamaica and five in Puerto Rico.

GSRX’s Dorado Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensary is located at the Paseo del Plata Shopping Center, Building No. 3, P.R. 696, int. José Efrón Avenue. The dispensary opened in April of this year, and is one of four Green Spirit RX dispensaries GSRX operates in Puerto Rico. Dorado, a popular tourist destination, is home to numerous golf courses, beaches and luxury hotels, including Dorado Beach – A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the Caribbean’s only 2017 Forbes Five-Star Hotel and Spa award winner. Dorado is also home to upscale neighborhoods and a picturesque central square. Dorado Beach East is one of the islands most sought-after luxury residential areas, and home to some of Puerto Rico’s most exclusive neighborhoods and multi-million dollar residences.

About GSRX Industries Inc.

GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating retail cannabis dispensaries, and is in the process of expanding its business to include the cultivation, extraction, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. Currently, GSRX operates five cannabis dispensaries in California and Puerto Rico, and has five additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are in various phases of development and construction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, whose estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.