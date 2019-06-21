Log in
CYBERSPACE VITA INC
Point Arena Distribution, LLC Receives Coastal Development Commission Approval for Commercial Cannabis Distribution

06/21/2019

DORADO, Puerto Rico, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX) (“GSRX” or, the “Company”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Point Arena Distribution, LLC (“Point Arena Distribution”) has received formal approval from Mendocino County’s Coastal Development Commission to conduct commercial cannabis distribution activities in Point Arena, CA, clearing the way for the Company to complete construction of its manufacturing facility there and to begin manufacturing and distribution operations following final inspection.   In April, Point Arena Distribution received its Temporary Distribution License for Adult and Medicinal Cannabis Products from the California Bureau of Cannabis Control.

Following a public hearing, the Coastal Development Commission granted unanimous approval of Point Arena Distribution’s application, an important step towards the commencement of operations at the Company’s new adult and medicinal cannabis products manufacturing and distribution business in Point Arena, CA. 

Fueled by the tremendous growth in vaping, Point Arena Manufacturing will engage primarily in the manufacture and distribution of cannabis concentrate products related to vape cartridge filling and fulfillment.  According to cannabis investment and market research firm Arcview vape cartridges, a once-overlooked product category with sales of less than $100 million in 2014, boasted sales of $2.9 billion in 2018, with sales estimated to reach $8.4 billion in 2022, nearly matching estimated flower sales of $8.5 billion.

The Company has signed a long-term lease for a building in Point Arena which will serve as Point Arena Distribution headquarters.  Operations will commence at the location upon final facility buildout.

About GSRX Industries Inc. 
GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing, and operating retail cannabis dispensaries and non-THC CBD retail stores.  GSRX also is in the process of expanding its business to include distribution, extraction and light manufacturing, and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products.  Currently, GSRX operates five cannabis dispensaries in Puerto Rico under the name Green Spirit RX, one dispensary in California under the name The Green Room, and has five additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are in various phases of development and construction.  GSRX also owns and operates the e-commerce site GetPureAndNatural.com, which offers a broad range of premium hemp extract products.

Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, anticipated revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

Contact:
Paul Gendreau
PGPR
paul@pgprmedia.com
678-807-7945 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Leslie A. Ball Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian R. Briggs Chairman
Thomas J. Gingerich CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Harlan R. Ribnik Director
Steven W. Farkas Director
