CYBG : 2019 Annual Report and Accs & Pillar 3 Disclosures

11/28/2019 | 11:48am EST
2019 Annual Report and Accs & Pillar 3 Disclosures

Released : 28 Nov 2019 16:34

RNS Number : 0561V
Virgin Money UK PLC
28 November 2019

VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC

(Company)

LEI:213800ZK9VGCYYR6O495

28 November 2019

2019 Annual Report and Accounts & Pillar 3 Disclosures

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the Company has submitted a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2019 (2019 ARA) to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

In accordance with DTR 6.3.5(3), the 2019 ARA will shortly be available to view on the Company's website at https://www.virginmoneyukplc.com/investor-relations/results-and-reporting/annual-reports/.

The Company also announces that a copy of the Pillar 3 Disclosures will shortly be available to view on the Company's website at https://www.virginmoneyukplc.com/investor-relations/results-and-reporting/annual-reports/.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and Analysts


Andrew Downey

07823 443 150

Head of Investor Relations

andrew.downey@virginmoneyukplc.com



Company Secretary


Lorna McMillan

07834 585436

Group Company Secretary

lorna.mcmillan@virginmoneyukplc.com



Media Relations


Victoria Palmer-Moore

07725 565 545

Andy Smith

07872 604 889


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ACSEAKFPADENFFF

Disclaimer

Virgin Money plc published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 16:47:00 UTC
