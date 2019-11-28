CYBG : 2019 Annual Report and Accs & Pillar 3 Disclosures

2019 Annual Report and Accs & Pillar 3 Disclosures
Released : 28 Nov 2019 16:34
RNS Number : 0561V
Virgin Money UK PLC
28 November 2019
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
(Company)
LEI:213800ZK9VGCYYR6O495
28 November 2019
2019 Annual Report and Accounts & Pillar 3 Disclosures
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the Company has submitted a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2019 (2019 ARA) to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
In accordance with DTR 6.3.5(3), the 2019 ARA will shortly be available to view on the Company's website at https://www.virginmoneyukplc.com/investor-relations/results-and-reporting/annual-reports/.
The Company also announces that a copy of the Pillar 3 Disclosures will shortly be available to view on the Company's website at https://www.virginmoneyukplc.com/investor-relations/results-and-reporting/annual-reports/.
For further information, please contact:
|
Investors and Analysts
|
|
Andrew Downey
|
07823 443 150
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
andrew.downey@virginmoneyukplc.com
|
|
|
Company Secretary
|
|
Lorna McMillan
|
07834 585436
|
Group Company Secretary
|
lorna.mcmillan@virginmoneyukplc.com
|
|
|
Media Relations
|
|
Victoria Palmer-Moore
|
07725 565 545
|
Andy Smith
|
07872 604 889
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com
.
END
ACSEAKFPADENFFF
Disclaimer
Virgin Money plc published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 16:47:00 UTC