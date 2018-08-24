Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CYBG    CYBG   GB00BD6GN030

CYBG (CYBG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/24 10:41:17 am
337.3 GBp   -0.03%
10:17aCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
09:27aCYBG : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
08:12aCYBG : Form 8.3 -
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CYBG : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 09:27am CEST

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 24 August 2018

Name of applicant:

CYBG PLC

Name of scheme:

CYBG Deferred Equity Plan

Period of return:

From:

24.02.2018

To:

23.08.2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

4,781,517

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

952,325

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

3,829,192

Name of contact:

Lorna McMillan

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

07834 585436

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 24 August 2018

Name of applicant:

CYBG PLC

Name of scheme:

CYBG Share Incentive Plan

Period of return:

From:

24.02.2018

To:

23.08.2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

2,534,888

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

2,534,888

Name of contact:

Lorna McMillan

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

07834 585436

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 07:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYBG
10:17aCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
09:27aCYBG : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
08:12aCYBG : Form 8.3 -
PU
08:12aCYBG : Form 8.3 - CYBG
PU
08/23CYBG : Form 8.3 - CYBG LN / VM LN
PU
08/22CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) CYBG Plc
PU
08/22CYBG : Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank Group (CYBG) transforms performance managem..
AQ
08/22CYBG : Form 8 (DD) -
PU
08/22CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - CYBG Plc
PU
08/22CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - CYBG plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 023 M
EBIT 2018 311 M
Net income 2018 24,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,37%
P/E ratio 2018 147,94
P/E ratio 2019 13,49
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,86x
Capitalization 3 024 M
Chart CYBG
Duration : Period :
CYBG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target -8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Joseph Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Debbie Anne Crosbie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ian Stuart Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBG-0.68%3 878
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.28%387 577
BANK OF AMERICA4.47%309 836
WELLS FARGO-3.38%283 959
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%274 384
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.89%234 689
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.