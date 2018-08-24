CYBG : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 24 August 2018
|
Name of applicant:
|
CYBG PLC
|
Name of scheme:
|
CYBG Deferred Equity Plan
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
24.02.2018
|
To:
|
23.08.2018
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
4,781,517
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
Nil
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
952,325
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
3,829,192
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Lorna McMillan
Company Secretary
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
07834 585436
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 24 August 2018
|
Name of applicant:
|
CYBG PLC
|
Name of scheme:
|
CYBG Share Incentive Plan
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
24.02.2018
|
To:
|
23.08.2018
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
2,534,888
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
Nil
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
Nil
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
2,534,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Lorna McMillan
Company Secretary
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
07834 585436
Disclaimer
CYBG plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 07:26:04 UTC