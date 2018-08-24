CYBG : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 24 August 2018

Name of applicant: CYBG PLC Name of scheme: CYBG Deferred Equity Plan Period of return: From: 24.02.2018 To: 23.08.2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 4,781,517 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 952,325 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 3,829,192

Name of contact: Lorna McMillan Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 07834 585436

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 24 August 2018

Name of applicant: CYBG PLC Name of scheme: CYBG Share Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 24.02.2018 To: 23.08.2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 2,534,888 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 2,534,888