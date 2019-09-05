Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CYBG    CYBG   GB00BD6GN030

CYBG

(CYBG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 05:19am EDT
A man walks past a Clydesdale Bank in Edinburgh, Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Britain's Clydesdale Bank tumbled by a fifth on Thursday, after it made a fresh 300 million to 450 million pound ($368 million-$552 million) provision to settle mis-selling claims linked to Britain's most expensive consumer banking scandal.

The lender, which also owns Yorkshire Bank and Virgin Money brands, said late on Wednesday it had received an "unprecedented volume" of complaints from customers seeking compensation for mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) before an Aug. 29 deadline.

The PPI saga has already cost lenders more than 36 billion pounds in compensation payouts, but a surge in last minute claims is already ratcheting up costs further.

RBS warned on Wednesday it faced additional costs of up to 900 million pounds.

During August alone, CYBG said it had received more than eight months' worth of Information Requests, with 340,000 in aggregate over five weeks. Some 120,000 complaints were received in the three days before the deadline.

Investors had expected Clydesdale to become a dividend paying stock as early as this year, but analysts said the additional provision was likely to wipe out its excess capital and put future payouts at risk.

"Given management's credibility is challenged on PPI, investors are likely to avoid this share until results on Nov. 28", Jefferies said in a client note. "Potential capital distributions are likely off the table for full year 2019."

A spokesman for Clydesdale declined to comment on the potential impact on its dividend plans.

Clydesdale previously told investors it planned to return excess capital to shareholders above a target core capital ratio of 13%, with a 50% payout ratio over time.

The bank said in its statement the additional PPI provision would hit its capital ratio by up to 190 basis points, taking it to between 13.3% and 12.7% depending on the final bill.

Clydesdale said it would remain above regulatory capital requirements.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Iain Withers; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Sinead Cruise and Iain Withers
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CYBG -19.44% 112.65 Delayed Quote.-22.76%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 1.85% 187.35 Delayed Quote.-15.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYBG
05:19aCYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
RE
04:55aEUROPE : European stocks hit one-month highs on news of U.S.-China trade talks
RE
04:30aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks trading ex-dividend knock FTSE 100 lower; industr..
RE
09/04CYBG : Increase in legacy PPI costs
PU
09/04CYBG : Stabilisation Notice
PU
09/04CYBG : Update on PPI Complaint Volumes
PU
09/02CYBG : Publication of Final Terms
PU
08/23CYBG : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
08/20CYBG : Substitution of Issuer
PU
08/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil majors, banks lead FTSE 100; Greene King soars on M&..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 672 M
EBIT 2019 685 M
Net income 2019 63,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,63%
P/E ratio 2019 31,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,48x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 2 008 M
Chart CYBG
Duration : Period :
CYBG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 219,70  GBp
Last Close Price 139,95  GBp
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 57,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Joseph Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Fraser Ingram Chief Operating Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBG-22.76%2 447
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.21%347 068
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.40%257 246
BANK OF AMERICA11.57%251 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.91%203 077
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.89%185 143
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group