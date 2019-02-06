CYBG : Challenger bank CYBG's lending just up as Brexit looms

Log in
02/06/2019 | 02:49am EST

(Reuters) - Lender CYBG Plc reported a slight rise in lending in the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, facing down strong competition on Britain's housing mortgage market as it flagged uncertainties related to the looming deadline for leaving the European Union.

The owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks said total lending grew 1.4 percent to 71.9 billion pounds ($93.02 billion) while its common equity tier 1 ratio, a closely watched measure of balance sheet strength, fell 60 basis points to 14.5 percent at the end of its 2018.

Its net interest margin (NIM) - the difference between what banks earn from loans and pay for deposits - was lower than for the full-year 2018, hurt by sustained pricing pressure in the UK mortgage market, the bank said.

The bank said it expects to deliver a NIM of 165-170 basis points for 2019, at the upper end of its previous guidance range.

Echoing comments from its peers, CYBG said pricing in the mortgage market remained highly competitive, adding that net mortgage lending growth for the year would be lower.

CYBG said lending to small and medium-sized businesses (SME) rose 1.2 percent to 7.6 billion pounds as at Dec. 31, 2018, while mortgage loans grew 1.5 percent to 60 billion pounds.

CYBG, which last year became Britain's sixth largest bank after buying Virgin Money, said it had taken an exceptional charge of 161 million pounds in the quarter relating to the purchase and forecast 100 million pounds more in costs for the rest of the year.

The so-called challenger bank, formerly owned by National Australia Bank, raised its annual net run-rate cost savings to a minimum of 150 million pounds from an earlier estimate of 120 million pounds by the end of fiscal year 2021.

CYBG, which has struggled with costs relating to an industry-wide payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling scandal, said PPI complaint volumes in the quarter were 1,800 per week, in line with its assumption.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

