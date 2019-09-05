Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CYBG    CYBG   GB00BD6GN030

CYBG

(CYBG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CYBG : Clydesdale shares plunge 20% after PPI provisions bombshell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 03:46am EDT
A man walks past a Clydesdale Bank in Edinburgh, Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Britain's Clydesdale Bank tumbled by a fifth on Thursday, after the lender made a fresh 300-450 million pounds provision to settle mis-selling claims linked to Britain's most expensive consumer banking scandal.

The lender, which also owns the Yorkshire and Virgin Money brands, said late on Wednesday it had received an "unprecedented volume" of complaints from customers seeking compensation for mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) before a claims deadline on August 29.

During August alone, CYBG said it had received more than eight months' worth of Information Requests, with 340,000 in aggregate over five weeks. Some 120,000 complaints were received in the three days before the deadline.

Analysts said the additional provision could put Clydesdale's future dividends at risk.

"Given management's credibility is challenged on PPI, investors are likely to avoid this share until results on November 28", Jefferies said in a client note.

"Potential capital distributions are likely off the table for Full Year 2019."

CYBG did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the threat to its capital distribution plans but said in its statement the charges would still leave its key capital ratios above regulatory requirements.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Iain Withers)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYBG
03:46aCYBG : Clydesdale shares plunge 20% after PPI provisions bombshell
RE
03:36aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 little changed as several stocks trade ex-divid..
RE
09/04CYBG : Increase in legacy PPI costs
PU
09/04CYBG : Stabilisation Notice
PU
09/04CYBG : Update on PPI Complaint Volumes
PU
09/02CYBG : Publication of Final Terms
PU
08/23CYBG : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
08/20CYBG : Substitution of Issuer
PU
08/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil majors, banks lead FTSE 100; Greene King soars on M&..
RE
08/19LONDON MARKETS: Stimulus Chatter Lifts U.K. Stocks
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 672 M
EBIT 2019 685 M
Net income 2019 63,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,63%
P/E ratio 2019 31,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,48x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 2 008 M
Chart CYBG
Duration : Period :
CYBG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 219,70  GBp
Last Close Price 139,95  GBp
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 57,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Joseph Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Fraser Ingram Chief Operating Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBG-22.76%2 447
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.21%347 068
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.40%257 246
BANK OF AMERICA11.57%251 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.91%203 077
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.89%185 143
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group