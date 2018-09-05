Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/05 11:36:40 am
337.6 GBp   +0.06%
11:27aCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
11:12aCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PU
08:13aCYBG : Form 8.3 - CYBG PLC
PU
CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)

09/05/2018 | 11:12am CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH

RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt
principal trader is connected:

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

4 September 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES
Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

10p ordinary

Purchase

22,362

GBP 3.3740

GBP 3.3440

10p ordinary

Sale

445,043

GBP 3.3860

GBP 3.3340

CDI

Purchase

30,166

AUD 5.9100

AUD 5.9000

CDI

Sale

30,166

AUD 5.9100

AUD 5.9000

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a
long/short position,
increasing/reducing a
long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit
(GBP)

10p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Short Position

3,481

3.3440

10p ordinary

TRS

Increasing Long Position

178

3.3800

10p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

18,773

3.3740

10p ordinary

TRS

Reducing Long Position

108

3.3523

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing,
selling,
varying etc.

Number of securities to
which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American,
European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of
securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,
formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal
or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with
a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between
the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

5 September 2018

Contact name:

Connor McLaughlin

Telephone number:

02895 955 328

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information
Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 023 M
EBIT 2018 311 M
Net income 2018 24,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,41%
P/E ratio 2018 144,45
P/E ratio 2019 13,17
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,78x
Capitalization 2 942 M
Chart CYBG
Duration : Period :
CYBG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Joseph Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Debbie Anne Crosbie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ian Stuart Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBG-0.68%3 782
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.68%385 090
BANK OF AMERICA5.49%308 937
WELLS FARGO-3.08%281 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%278 491
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%237 363
