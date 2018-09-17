CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment

Amendment - due to the amendment of Equity and Derivative transactions, the disclosure made on 11 September for dealings on 10 September has been updated. Sections 2(a) and 2(b) have been updated.

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: (GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG PLC (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC (d) Date dealing undertaken: 10 September 2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES - disclosed previously for VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received 10p ordinary Purchases 827,170 3.3880 GBP 3.3260 GBP 10p ordinary Sales 971,053 3.3880 GBP 3.3260 GBP

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received DR Purchases 189,254 6.0309 AUD 5.9992 AUD DR Sales 194,167 6.0316 AUD 5.9663 AUD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 49 3.3283 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 126 3.3283 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 12 3.3283 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Opening a long position 307,112 3.3338 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 20,328 3.3346 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 91 3.3366 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 34 3.3367 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 8 3.3369 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 60,626 3.3369 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 5 3.3373 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 121,250 3.3375 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 2 3.3380 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Opening a long position 46,875 3.3399 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 25 3.3401 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 7 3.3402 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 14 3.3402 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 2 3.3402 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 64 3.3406 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 18,401 3.3410 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 22,100 3.3417 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 1,494 3.3420 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Opening a long position 121,270 3.3425 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 36,327 3.3425 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Opening a short position 200,000 3.3430 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 148 3.3445 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 1,212 3.3460 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 64 3.3461 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 18 3.3481 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 131 3.3546 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 26 3.3550 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 365 3.3550 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 6 3.3617 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 77 3.3623 GBP 10p ordinary CFD Reducing a long position 32 3.3625 GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Reducing a long position 186,998 3.3346 GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Reducing a long position 44,097 3.3346 GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Reducing a long position 3,028 3.3346 GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Reducing a long position 4,647 3.3346 GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Reducing a long position 12,837 3.3346 GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Reducing a long position 19,704 3.3346 GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Reducing a long position 209,202 3.3410 GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Reducing a long position 14,363 3.3410 GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Reducing a long position 22,046 3.3410 GBP

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit DR CFD Increasing a short position 196 5.9900 AUD DR CFD Reducing a long position 320 6.0124 AUD DR CFD Reducing a long position 900 6.0124 AUD DR CFD Reducing a long position 8,856 6.0126 AUD DR CFD Reducing a short position 49,283 6.0195 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 2 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 8,929 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 573 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 5,688 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 2 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 153,778 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 153,778 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 8,929 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 2 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 2 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 573 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 6 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 79,521 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 2 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 5,688 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 2 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 79,521 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Opening a short position 2 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 79,521 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 6 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 573 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 6 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 2 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 5,688 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 6 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 153,778 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 8,929 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 5,688 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 153,778 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Opening a long position 79,521 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 573 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 8,929 5.9400 AUD DR SWAP Increasing a long position 196 5.9900 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 8,856 6.0126 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a short position 1,220 6.0127 AUD DR SWAP Reducing a long position 49,283 6.0195 AUD

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

Date of disclosure: 17 September 2018 Contact name: Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette Telephone number: +44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

