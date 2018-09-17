CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment

Amendment - due to the amendment of Equity and Derivative transactions, the disclosure made on 11 September for dealings on 10 September has been updated. Sections 2(a) and 2(b) have been updated.
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Name of exempt principal trader:
(GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
CYBG PLC
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:
VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC
(d) Date dealing undertaken:
10 September 2018
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
YES - disclosed previously for VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC
2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
10p ordinary
Purchases
827,170
3.3880 GBP
3.3260 GBP
10p ordinary
Sales
971,053
3.3880 GBP
3.3260 GBP
Class of relevant security
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
DR
Purchases
189,254
6.0309 AUD
5.9992 AUD
DR
Sales
194,167
6.0316 AUD
5.9663 AUD
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
Number of reference securities
Price per unit
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
49
3.3283 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
126
3.3283 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
12
3.3283 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Opening a long position
307,112
3.3338 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
20,328
3.3346 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
91
3.3366 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
34
3.3367 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
8
3.3369 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Increasing a long position
60,626
3.3369 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
5
3.3373 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Increasing a long position
121,250
3.3375 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Increasing a long position
2
3.3380 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Opening a long position
46,875
3.3399 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
25
3.3401 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
7
3.3402 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
14
3.3402 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
2
3.3402 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
64
3.3406 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
18,401
3.3410 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a short position
22,100
3.3417 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Increasing a short position
1,494
3.3420 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Opening a long position
121,270
3.3425 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a short position
36,327
3.3425 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Opening a short position
200,000
3.3430 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
148
3.3445 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Increasing a long position
1,212
3.3460 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
64
3.3461 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
18
3.3481 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
131
3.3546 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
26
3.3550 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
365
3.3550 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
6
3.3617 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
77
3.3623 GBP
10p ordinary
CFD
Reducing a long position
32
3.3625 GBP
10p ordinary
SWAP
Reducing a long position
186,998
3.3346 GBP
10p ordinary
SWAP
Reducing a long position
44,097
3.3346 GBP
10p ordinary
SWAP
Reducing a long position
3,028
3.3346 GBP
10p ordinary
SWAP
Reducing a long position
4,647
3.3346 GBP
10p ordinary
SWAP
Reducing a long position
12,837
3.3346 GBP
10p ordinary
SWAP
Reducing a long position
19,704
3.3346 GBP
10p ordinary
SWAP
Reducing a long position
209,202
3.3410 GBP
10p ordinary
SWAP
Reducing a long position
14,363
3.3410 GBP
10p ordinary
SWAP
Reducing a long position
22,046
3.3410 GBP
Class of relevant security
Product description
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
3. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
NONE
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
NONE
Date of disclosure:
17 September 2018
Contact name:
Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette
Telephone number:
+44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442
