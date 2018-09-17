Log in
OFFRE

CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment

09/17/2018 | 06:28pm CEST

Amendment - due to the amendment of Equity and Derivative transactions, the disclosure made on 11 September for dealings on 10 September has been updated. Sections 2(a) and 2(b) have been updated.

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

(GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG PLC

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

10 September 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

YES - disclosed previously for VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

10p ordinary

Purchases

827,170

3.3880 GBP

3.3260 GBP

10p ordinary

Sales

971,053

3.3880 GBP

3.3260 GBP

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

DR

Purchases

189,254

6.0309 AUD

5.9992 AUD

DR

Sales

194,167

6.0316 AUD

5.9663 AUD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

49

3.3283 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

126

3.3283 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

12

3.3283 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Opening a long position

307,112

3.3338 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

20,328

3.3346 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

91

3.3366 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

34

3.3367 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

8

3.3369 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a long position

60,626

3.3369 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

5

3.3373 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a long position

121,250

3.3375 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a long position

2

3.3380 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Opening a long position

46,875

3.3399 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

25

3.3401 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

7

3.3402 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

14

3.3402 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

2

3.3402 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

64

3.3406 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

18,401

3.3410 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a short position

22,100

3.3417 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a short position

1,494

3.3420 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Opening a long position

121,270

3.3425 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a short position

36,327

3.3425 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Opening a short position

200,000

3.3430 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

148

3.3445 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a long position

1,212

3.3460 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

64

3.3461 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

18

3.3481 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

131

3.3546 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

26

3.3550 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

365

3.3550 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

6

3.3617 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

77

3.3623 GBP

10p ordinary

CFD

Reducing a long position

32

3.3625 GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Reducing a long position

186,998

3.3346 GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Reducing a long position

44,097

3.3346 GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Reducing a long position

3,028

3.3346 GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Reducing a long position

4,647

3.3346 GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Reducing a long position

12,837

3.3346 GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Reducing a long position

19,704

3.3346 GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Reducing a long position

209,202

3.3410 GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Reducing a long position

14,363

3.3410 GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Reducing a long position

22,046

3.3410 GBP

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

DR

CFD

Increasing a short position

196

5.9900 AUD

DR

CFD

Reducing a long position

320

6.0124 AUD

DR

CFD

Reducing a long position

900

6.0124 AUD

DR

CFD

Reducing a long position

8,856

6.0126 AUD

DR

CFD

Reducing a short position

49,283

6.0195 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

2

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

8,929

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

573

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

5,688

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

2

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

153,778

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

153,778

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

8,929

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

2

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

2

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

573

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

6

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

79,521

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

2

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

5,688

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

2

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

79,521

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a short position

2

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

79,521

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

6

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

573

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

6

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

2

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

5,688

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

6

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

153,778

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

8,929

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

5,688

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

153,778

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Opening a long position

79,521

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

573

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

8,929

5.9400 AUD

DR

SWAP

Increasing a long position

196

5.9900 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

8,856

6.0126 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a short position

1,220

6.0127 AUD

DR

SWAP

Reducing a long position

49,283

6.0195 AUD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising / exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

17 September 2018

Contact name:

Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette

Telephone number:

+44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 16:27:12 UTC
