CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) CYBG Plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Deutsche Bank AG London (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: CYBG plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 16/08/2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received 10p ordinary Purchase 157,506 3.5000 GBP 3.4740 GBP 10p ordinary Sales 2,393,601 3.5000 GBP 3.4500 GBP CDI Purchase 11,201 6.1034 AUD 6.1034 AUD CDI Sales 11,201 6.1034 AUD 6.1034 AUD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10p ordinary SWAP Long 2,135,667 3.4500GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 24,952 3.4878GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 21,311 3.4883GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 17,694 3.4928GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 16,240 3.4939GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 14,154 3.4864GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 13,648 3.4883GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 13,453 3.4883GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 11,283 3.4883GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 10,329 3.4940GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 10,260 3.4939GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 8,658 3.4879GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 8,603 3.4939GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 6,170 3.4931GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 5,568 3.4889GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 5,121 3.4889GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 4,222 3.4800GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 3,979 3.4878GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 3,264 3.4889GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 3,236 3.4874GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 3,234 3.4889GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 2,779 3.4929GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 2,712 3.4889GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 2,489 3.4873GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 2,290 3.4917GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 2,081 3.4876GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,973 3.4889GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,791 3.4876GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,791 3.4883GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,630 3.4899GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,540 3.4902GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,352 3.4876GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,347 3.4940GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,344 3.4883GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,316 3.4876GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,267 3.4921GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,104 3.4876GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 989 3.4902GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 971 3.4902GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 970 3.4883GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 917 3.4943GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 888 3.4889GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 868 3.4874GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 816 3.4902GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 706 3.4888GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 699 3.4942GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 563 3.4900GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 508 3.4883GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 432 3.4889GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 404 3.4873GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 396 3.4851GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 391 3.4888GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 344 3.4943GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 304 3.4872GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 295 3.4891GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 271 3.4851GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 252 3.4900GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 235 3.4889GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 195 3.4898GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 178 3.4876GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 173 3.4872GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 171 3.4851GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 157 3.4851GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 154 3.4872GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 142 3.4851GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 138 3.4851GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 128 3.4903GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 116 3.4884GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 114 3.4898GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 112 3.4891GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 101 3.4875GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 98 3.4899GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 76 3.4851GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 74 3.4946GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 69 3.4851GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 67 3.4905GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 57 3.4873GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 38 3.4898GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 34 3.4851GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 28 3.4891GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 24 3.4851GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 18 3.4851GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 15 3.4873GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 8 3.4903GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1 3.4851GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1 3.4851GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Short 11 3.4864GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Short 178 3.5000GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Short 3,658 3.4901GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Short 6,953 3.4933GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Short 63,252 3.4902GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Short 74,411 3.4860GBP CDI SWAP Long 3,713 6.1089AUD CDI SWAP Long 7,212 6.0706AUD CDI SWAP Long 10,557 6.1083AUD CDI SWAP Long 24,000 6.1265AUD CDI SWAP Long 38,000 6.1265AUD CDI SWAP Long 56,069 6.1361AUD CDI SWAP Long 59,172 6.1366AUD CDI SWAP Long 68,000 6.1265AUD CDI SWAP Long 70,000 6.1265AUD CDI SWAP Long 335,831 6.0786AUD CDI SWAP Long 335,831 3.5000GBP CDI SWAP Long 335,831 6.1250AUD CDI SWAP Long 2,135,667 3.4500GBP CDI SWAP Short 3,713 6.1089AUD CDI SWAP Short 7,212 6.0706AUD CDI SWAP Short 10,557 6.1083AUD CDI SWAP Short 12,680 6.0900AUD CDI SWAP Short 12,680 6.0900AUD CDI SWAP Short 24,000 6.1265AUD CDI SWAP Short 38,000 6.1265AUD CDI SWAP Short 56,069 6.1361AUD CDI SWAP Short 59,172 6.1366AUD CDI SWAP Short 68,000 6.1265AUD CDI SWAP Short 70,000 6.1265AUD CDI SWAP Short 335,831 6.0786AUD CDI SWAP Short 335,831 3.5000GBP CDI SWAP Short 335,831 6.1250AUD CDI SWAP Short 2,135,667 3.4500GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

Date of disclosure: 17/08/2018 Contact name: Harvinder Bhambra Telephone number: 0121 6157167

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.