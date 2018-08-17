Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/17 12:20:16 pm
345.3 GBp   -1.34%
345.3 GBp   -1.34%
11:41aCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) CYBG Plc
PU
11:31aCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) CYBG Plc
PU
11:26aCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) CYBG Plc

0
08/17/2018 | 11:41am CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Deutsche Bank AG London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

CYBG plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

16/08/2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

10p ordinary

Purchase

157,506

3.5000 GBP

3.4740 GBP

10p ordinary

Sales

2,393,601

3.5000 GBP

3.4500 GBP

CDI

Purchase

11,201

6.1034 AUD

6.1034 AUD

CDI

Sales

11,201

6.1034 AUD

6.1034 AUD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

2,135,667

3.4500GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

24,952

3.4878GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

21,311

3.4883GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

17,694

3.4928GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

16,240

3.4939GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

14,154

3.4864GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

13,648

3.4883GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

13,453

3.4883GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

11,283

3.4883GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

10,329

3.4940GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

10,260

3.4939GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

8,658

3.4879GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

8,603

3.4939GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

6,170

3.4931GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

5,568

3.4889GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

5,121

3.4889GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

4,222

3.4800GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

3,979

3.4878GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

3,264

3.4889GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

3,236

3.4874GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

3,234

3.4889GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

2,779

3.4929GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

2,712

3.4889GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

2,489

3.4873GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

2,290

3.4917GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

2,081

3.4876GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,973

3.4889GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,791

3.4876GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,791

3.4883GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,630

3.4899GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,540

3.4902GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,352

3.4876GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,347

3.4940GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,344

3.4883GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,316

3.4876GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,267

3.4921GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,104

3.4876GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

989

3.4902GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

971

3.4902GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

970

3.4883GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

917

3.4943GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

888

3.4889GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

868

3.4874GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

816

3.4902GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

706

3.4888GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

699

3.4942GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

563

3.4900GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

508

3.4883GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

432

3.4889GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

404

3.4873GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

396

3.4851GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

391

3.4888GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

344

3.4943GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

304

3.4872GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

295

3.4891GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

271

3.4851GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

252

3.4900GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

235

3.4889GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

195

3.4898GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

178

3.4876GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

173

3.4872GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

171

3.4851GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

157

3.4851GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

154

3.4872GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

142

3.4851GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

138

3.4851GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

128

3.4903GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

116

3.4884GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

114

3.4898GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

112

3.4891GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

101

3.4875GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

98

3.4899GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

76

3.4851GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

74

3.4946GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

69

3.4851GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

67

3.4905GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

57

3.4873GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

38

3.4898GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

34

3.4851GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

28

3.4891GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

24

3.4851GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

18

3.4851GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

15

3.4873GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

8

3.4903GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1

3.4851GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1

3.4851GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Short

11

3.4864GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Short

178

3.5000GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Short

3,658

3.4901GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Short

6,953

3.4933GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Short

63,252

3.4902GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Short

74,411

3.4860GBP

CDI

SWAP

Long

3,713

6.1089AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

7,212

6.0706AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

10,557

6.1083AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

24,000

6.1265AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

38,000

6.1265AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

56,069

6.1361AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

59,172

6.1366AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

68,000

6.1265AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

70,000

6.1265AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

335,831

6.0786AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

335,831

3.5000GBP

CDI

SWAP

Long

335,831

6.1250AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

2,135,667

3.4500GBP

CDI

SWAP

Short

3,713

6.1089AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

7,212

6.0706AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

10,557

6.1083AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

12,680

6.0900AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

12,680

6.0900AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

24,000

6.1265AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

38,000

6.1265AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

56,069

6.1361AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

59,172

6.1366AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

68,000

6.1265AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

70,000

6.1265AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

335,831

6.0786AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

335,831

3.5000GBP

CDI

SWAP

Short

335,831

6.1250AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

2,135,667

3.4500GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

17/08/2018

Contact name:

Harvinder Bhambra

Telephone number:

0121 6157167

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 09:40:02 UTC
