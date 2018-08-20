Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/20 12:34:35 pm
346.8 GBp   +0.17%
CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) CYBG Plc

08/20/2018 | 11:46am CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Deutsche Bank AG London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

CYBG plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

17/08/2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

10p ordinary

Purchase

65,896

3.4850 GBP

3.4460 GBP

10p ordinary

Sales

124,798

3.4800 GBP

3.4520 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1

3.4740GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1

3.4811GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1

3.4740GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

2

3.4740GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

3

3.4740GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

4

3.4740GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

4

3.4740GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

5

3.4571GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

5

3.4571GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

6

3.4740GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

6

3.4571GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

7

3.4571GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

9

3.4582GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

10

3.4586GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

13

3.4571GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

14

3.4582GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

19

3.4576GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

20

3.4571GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

22

3.4761GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

22

3.4581GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

24

3.4570GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

25

3.4570GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

26

3.4577GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

31

3.4581GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

34

3.4636GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

34

3.4636GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

34

3.4570GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

35

3.4585GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

36

3.4761GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

44

3.4636GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

48

3.4578GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

48

3.4570GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

50

3.4791GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

55

3.4571GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

64

3.4636GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

75

3.4583GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

76

3.4577GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

81

3.4570GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

88

3.4576GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

101

3.4791GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

108

3.4636GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

128

3.4567GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

131

3.4567GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

141

3.4570GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

145

3.4582GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

152

3.4570GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

165

3.4581GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

176

3.4582GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

178

3.4582GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

193

3.4636GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

208

3.4636GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

225

3.4576GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

231

3.4564GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

242

3.4567GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

278

3.4582GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

295

3.4570GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

305

3.4579GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

335

3.4584GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

351

3.4570GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

353

3.4579GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

368

3.4570GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

399

3.4636GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

417

3.4567GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

471

3.4636GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

481

3.4586GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

491

3.4586GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

498

3.4636GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

552

3.4570GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

575

3.4582GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

642

3.4570GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

710

3.4570GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

749

3.4636GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

787

3.4567GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

866

3.4636GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

902

3.4587GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

998

3.4564GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,122

3.4583GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,321

3.4579GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,514

3.4567GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,561

3.4587GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

1,795

3.4567GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

2,168

3.4584GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

2,584

3.4584GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

2,594

3.4564GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

2,835

3.4567GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

2,960

3.4586GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

3,087

3.4570GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

3,425

3.4579GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

3,889

3.4565GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

3,894

3.4620GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

4,073

3.4584GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

4,362

3.4629GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

5,328

3.4581GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

5,701

3.4587GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

6,779

3.4587GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

8,016

3.4570GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

10,705

3.4587GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

13,146

3.4578GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Long

14,317

3.4635GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Short

32

3.4740GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Short

64

3.4620GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Short

128

3.4760GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Short

961

3.4561GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Short

6,394

3.4592GBP

10p ordinary

SWAP

Short

56,124

3.4558GBP

CDI

SWAP

Long

501

6.1000AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

828

6.1129AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

1,576

6.1184AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

1,576

6.1184AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

6,000

6.0882AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

6,498

6.1052AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

6,548

6.1012AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

9,500

6.0882AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

17,000

6.0882AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

17,500

6.0882AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

41,011

6.0898AUD

CDI

SWAP

Long

46,514

6.0947AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

501

6.1000AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

828

6.1129AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

6,000

6.0882AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

6,498

6.1052AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

6,548

6.1012AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

9,500

6.0882AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

17,000

6.0882AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

17,500

6.0882AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

41,011

6.0898AUD

CDI

SWAP

Short

46,514

6.0947AUD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

20/08/2018

Contact name:

Jasim Baloch

Telephone number:

0121 407 9093

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 09:45:02 UTC
