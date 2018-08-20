CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) CYBG Plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Deutsche Bank AG London (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: CYBG plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 17/08/2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received 10p ordinary Purchase 65,896 3.4850 GBP 3.4460 GBP 10p ordinary Sales 124,798 3.4800 GBP 3.4520 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1 3.4740GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1 3.4811GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1 3.4740GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 2 3.4740GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 3 3.4740GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 4 3.4740GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 4 3.4740GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 5 3.4571GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 5 3.4571GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 6 3.4740GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 6 3.4571GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 7 3.4571GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 9 3.4582GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 10 3.4586GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 13 3.4571GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 14 3.4582GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 19 3.4576GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 20 3.4571GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 22 3.4761GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 22 3.4581GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 24 3.4570GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 25 3.4570GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 26 3.4577GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 31 3.4581GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 34 3.4636GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 34 3.4636GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 34 3.4570GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 35 3.4585GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 36 3.4761GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 44 3.4636GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 48 3.4578GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 48 3.4570GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 50 3.4791GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 55 3.4571GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 64 3.4636GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 75 3.4583GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 76 3.4577GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 81 3.4570GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 88 3.4576GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 101 3.4791GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 108 3.4636GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 128 3.4567GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 131 3.4567GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 141 3.4570GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 145 3.4582GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 152 3.4570GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 165 3.4581GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 176 3.4582GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 178 3.4582GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 193 3.4636GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 208 3.4636GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 225 3.4576GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 231 3.4564GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 242 3.4567GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 278 3.4582GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 295 3.4570GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 305 3.4579GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 335 3.4584GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 351 3.4570GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 353 3.4579GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 368 3.4570GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 399 3.4636GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 417 3.4567GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 471 3.4636GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 481 3.4586GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 491 3.4586GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 498 3.4636GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 552 3.4570GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 575 3.4582GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 642 3.4570GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 710 3.4570GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 749 3.4636GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 787 3.4567GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 866 3.4636GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 902 3.4587GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 998 3.4564GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,122 3.4583GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,321 3.4579GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,514 3.4567GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,561 3.4587GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 1,795 3.4567GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 2,168 3.4584GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 2,584 3.4584GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 2,594 3.4564GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 2,835 3.4567GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 2,960 3.4586GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 3,087 3.4570GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 3,425 3.4579GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 3,889 3.4565GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 3,894 3.4620GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 4,073 3.4584GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 4,362 3.4629GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 5,328 3.4581GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 5,701 3.4587GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 6,779 3.4587GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 8,016 3.4570GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 10,705 3.4587GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 13,146 3.4578GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Long 14,317 3.4635GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Short 32 3.4740GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Short 64 3.4620GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Short 128 3.4760GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Short 961 3.4561GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Short 6,394 3.4592GBP 10p ordinary SWAP Short 56,124 3.4558GBP CDI SWAP Long 501 6.1000AUD CDI SWAP Long 828 6.1129AUD CDI SWAP Long 1,576 6.1184AUD CDI SWAP Long 1,576 6.1184AUD CDI SWAP Long 6,000 6.0882AUD CDI SWAP Long 6,498 6.1052AUD CDI SWAP Long 6,548 6.1012AUD CDI SWAP Long 9,500 6.0882AUD CDI SWAP Long 17,000 6.0882AUD CDI SWAP Long 17,500 6.0882AUD CDI SWAP Long 41,011 6.0898AUD CDI SWAP Long 46,514 6.0947AUD CDI SWAP Short 501 6.1000AUD CDI SWAP Short 828 6.1129AUD CDI SWAP Short 6,000 6.0882AUD CDI SWAP Short 6,498 6.1052AUD CDI SWAP Short 6,548 6.1012AUD CDI SWAP Short 9,500 6.0882AUD CDI SWAP Short 17,000 6.0882AUD CDI SWAP Short 17,500 6.0882AUD CDI SWAP Short 41,011 6.0898AUD CDI SWAP Short 46,514 6.0947AUD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

Date of disclosure: 20/08/2018 Contact name: Jasim Baloch Telephone number: 0121 407 9093

