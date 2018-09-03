CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) CYBG Plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Deutsche Bank AG London (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: CYBG plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 31/08/2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received 10p ordinary Purchases 250,850 3.3400 3.2980 10p ordinary Sales 32,131 3.3360 3.3105

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10p ordinary Swap Long 575 3.3119GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 586 3.3159GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 768 3.3340GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 960 3.3205GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 1,300 3.3189GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 2,323 3.3207GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 3,222 3.3161GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 9,458 3.3188GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 11 3.3323GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 17 3.3220GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 67 3.3200GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 558 3.3239GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 1,992 3.3208GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 3,143 3.3208GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 7,369 3.3089GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 10,417 3.3041GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 11,200 3.3216GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 13,419 3.3193GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 35,296 3.3194GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 149,733 3.3200GBP CDI Swap Long 786 5.9126AUD CDI Swap Long 5,730 5.9083AUD CDI Swap Long 23,819 5.8972AUD CDI Swap Long 28,625 5.8964AUD CDI Swap Long 120,179 5.8900AUD CDI Swap Short 786 5.9126AUD CDI Swap Short 5,730 5.9083AUD CDI Swap Short 23,819 5.8972AUD CDI Swap Short 28,625 5.8964AUD CDI Swap Short 120,179 5.8900AUD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

Date of disclosure: 03/09/2018 Contact name: Jasim Baloch Telephone number: 0121 407 9093

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.