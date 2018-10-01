CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) CYBG Plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Deutsche Bank AG London (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree CYBG plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: CYBG plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 28/09/2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received GBP Lowest price per unit paid/received GBP 10p ordinary Purchases 154,115 5.9500 5.9100 10p ordinary Sales 177,217 5.9600 5.9000

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 10p ordinary Swap Long 592 3.2279GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 605 3.2159GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 1,476 3.2307GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 3,310 3.2172GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 9,082 3.2269GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 14,437 3.2457GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 22,959 3.2347GBP 10p ordinary Swap Long 291,190 3.2400GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 139 3.2251GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 959 3.2226GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 1,413 3.2226GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 2,707 3.2225GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 3,837 3.2178GBP 10p ordinary Swap Short 151,693 3.2380GBP CDI Swap Long 60 5.9500AUD CDI Swap Long 86 5.9500AUD CDI Swap Long 302 5.9500AUD CDI Swap Long 514 5.9500AUD CDI Swap Long 625 5.9500AUD CDI Swap Long 1,090 5.9391AUD CDI Swap Long 1,284 5.9398AUD CDI Swap Long 3,947 5.9394AUD CDI Swap Long 4,644 5.9417AUD CDI Swap Long 10,956 5.9500AUD CDI Swap Long 10,956 5.9500AUD CDI Swap Long 56,282 5.9449AUD CDI Swap Long 77,347 5.9304AUD CDI Swap Short 60 5.9500AUD CDI Swap Short 86 5.9500AUD CDI Swap Short 302 5.9500AUD CDI Swap Short 514 5.9500AUD CDI Swap Short 625 5.9500AUD CDI Swap Short 1,090 5.9391AUD CDI Swap Short 1,284 5.9398AUD CDI Swap Short 3,947 5.9394AUD CDI Swap Short 4,644 5.9417AUD CDI Swap Short 56,282 5.9449AUD CDI Swap Short 77,347 5.9304AUD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

Date of disclosure: 01/10/2018 Contact name: Jasim Baloch Telephone number: 0121 407 9093

