Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CYBG    CYBG   GB00BD6GN030

CYBG (CYBG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/01 11:15:17 am
320.4 GBp   -1.05%
10:52aCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) CYBG Plc
PU
10:52aCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) CYBG Plc
PU
09:47aCYBG : Form 8 (DD) - CYBG Plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) CYBG Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 10:52am CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Deutsche Bank AG London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CYBG plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

CYBG plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

28/09/2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

GBP

Lowest price per unit paid/received

GBP

10p ordinary

Purchases

154,115

5.9500

5.9100

10p ordinary

Sales

177,217

5.9600

5.9000

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

592

3.2279GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

605

3.2159GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

1,476

3.2307GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

3,310

3.2172GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

9,082

3.2269GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

14,437

3.2457GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

22,959

3.2347GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Long

291,190

3.2400GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

139

3.2251GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

959

3.2226GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

1,413

3.2226GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

2,707

3.2225GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

3,837

3.2178GBP

10p ordinary

Swap

Short

151,693

3.2380GBP

CDI

Swap

Long

60

5.9500AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

86

5.9500AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

302

5.9500AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

514

5.9500AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

625

5.9500AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

1,090

5.9391AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

1,284

5.9398AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

3,947

5.9394AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

4,644

5.9417AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

10,956

5.9500AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

10,956

5.9500AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

56,282

5.9449AUD

CDI

Swap

Long

77,347

5.9304AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

60

5.9500AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

86

5.9500AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

302

5.9500AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

514

5.9500AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

625

5.9500AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

1,090

5.9391AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

1,284

5.9398AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

3,947

5.9394AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

4,644

5.9417AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

56,282

5.9449AUD

CDI

Swap

Short

77,347

5.9304AUD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

01/10/2018

Contact name:

Jasim Baloch

Telephone number:

0121 407 9093

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

CYBG plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 08:51:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CYBG
10:52aCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) CYBG Plc
PU
10:52aCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) CYBG Plc
PU
09:47aCYBG : Form 8 (DD) - CYBG Plc
PU
08:13aCYBG : Form 8.3 - CYBG
PU
08:13aCYBG : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/28CYBG : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/28CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - CYBG plc
PU
09/28CYBG : Form 8 (DD) -
PU
09/28CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - CYBG plc
PU
09/28CYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 022 M
EBIT 2018 312 M
Net income 2018 21,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,61%
P/E ratio 2018 128,75
P/E ratio 2019 13,16
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,81x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,32x
Capitalization 2 869 M
Chart CYBG
Duration : Period :
CYBG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,15  GBP
Spread / Average Target -2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Joseph Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Neilson Pettigrew Chairman
Debbie Anne Crosbie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ian Stuart Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBG-4.68%3 760
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.52%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA-0.20%299 048
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%290 222
WELLS FARGO-13.37%254 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%236 314
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.